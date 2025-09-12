Jerry Seinfeld Says Pro-Palestinian Protesters Are Worse Than KKK, Social Media Is Split

So, maybe it’s about time comedian Jerry Seinfeld retired from making speeches at Duke University.

More than a year after the Seinfeld star inspired a walkout in protest of the war in Gaza during Duke’s graduation ceremony, where he gave the commencement speech, he has reportedly raised eyebrows again at the university, this time, by declaring that pro-Palestine protesters are comparable to “the Ku Klux Klan” — worst than the Klan, in fact.

“Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews,” Seinfeld said, per Dukes newsletter, The Chronicle. “Just say you don’t like Jews. By saying ‘Free Palestine,’ you’re not admitting what you really think. So it’s actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like Blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ OK that’s honest.”

Boooy, the caucasity is strong in this one.

First of all, Seinfeld should probably go ahead and keep the Klan out of his mouth. After all, he has been a dedicated supporter of his former Seinfeld co-star, Michael Richards, who has credited the 71-year-old with encouraging him to reclaim his career, which he famously tanked by calling a Black man who heckled him the N-word several times and implied that he should be lynched because that’s what happened to Black people “50 years ago.”

Anyway, the other reason Seinfeld should STFU with his despicable generalization of pro-Palestine people — I mean, besides the fact that none of them are responsible for the lynchings of thousands of Black people like the group he says they’re worse than — is that the death toll in Gaza is, at this point, infinitely greater than that of Israel.

In fact, just Wednesday, it was announced that the nation of Qatar suffered a devastating attack on its soil by Israeli military forces, which launched a strike in a residential neighborhood in the Qatari capital of Doha, in an attempt to assassinate senior Hamas officials who had gathered to discuss a cease-fire proposal that might have, at the very least, disrupted the war in Gaza.

This week, it was also widely reported that the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 67,000, as seven more Palestinians, including one child, reportedly starved to death.

Anyway, Seinfeld’s remarks about pro-Palestinians predictably split the internet, with many people condemning his statement, and others (unfortunately) co-signing it.

Check out some of the reactions below.

