Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Olive’ Drops On SNKRS App, Sneakerheads Swiftly React To Catching Ls

Travis Scott may be quiet on the music front, but his collaborative Jordans continue to drop.

The latest colorway deemed the “Olives” are outfitted especially for the ladies, but of course, everyone was trying to get their hands on them when they dropped at 10 am this morning on the SNKRS app.

Scott grabbed another Air Jordan 1 and put his signature reverse swoosh on it, with green accents and an off-white base to play up the vintage styling.

The Houston native added small details signaling to his Cactus Jack brand with pops of red to make the classic silhouette a bit more personalized.

“Travis Scott—hip-hop artist, record label founder, and Houston native—continues to leave his imprint on the AJ1 Low. This edition, made exclusively in women’s sizes, keeps it classic while adding in details that show Scott’s love of moto style,” writes the SNKRS site. “Medium Olive accents pop against crisp Sail overlays and premium Black leather underlays. Cactus Jack branding on the tongue and heel pair with a fresh set of off-road tracks on the insole. And of course, we kept the backwards Swoosh, Scott’s signature touch for all his AJ1 designs.”

Sneakerheads tried their hardest to cop the latest $150 pair of hyped-up Travis Scott Jordans. Still, many missed out despite entering raffles on SNKRS, Kith, Scott’s personal merchandise site, A Ma Maniere, and plenty of other boutique-style stores nationwide.

Some were able to win the raffle, while many others sulked with an L. See how sneakerheads are reacting on Twitter below.