Kanye West Sued For Sexual Harassment By Former Assistant Claiming He Sent Vulgar Texts & Masturbated On Phone

In what appears to be a never-ending onslaught of legal troubles, Kanye West is facing yet another lawsuit.

This time, the filing comes from his former executive/personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

According to TMZ, Pisciotta was a content creator for OnlyFans, reportedly making $1 million a year, until Ye asked her to quit because he wanted her to be “God Like.” She obliged, and he agreed to pay her $1 million a year upon hiring her in July 2021. At the time, she helped with his clothing line and also worked on several songs on Donda.

However, that’s when things took a turn, with him constantly sending her inappropriate sexual text messages.

“See my problem is I be wanting to f-ck but then after I f-ck I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f-cked while I’m f-cking them. Then I want her to cheat on me,” reads one of his reported texts to Pisciotta.

They get even more vulgar from there, with Ye making unwanted advances toward Pisciotta and constantly bringing up race.

“Is my d-ck racist? It is. This f-cking racist d-ck of mine. I going to beat this f-cking racist d-ck for being f-cking racist. I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the sh-t out of my racist d-ck… Beating the sh-t out of his big black c-ck,” he wrote.

Pisciotta claims that he was weird outside of texts, too, saying he’d masturbate while talking to her on the phone and asked her about the size of the penises of the guys she dated.

While she stuck around, he promoted her to Chief of Staff with a yearly salary of $4 million. However, she was fired in October 2022, and she says that despite accepting a $3 million severance payment, she never received it.

According to TMZ, she’s suing for “breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and hostile work environment.”

