Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Kanye West Quietly Relaunches Yeezy Site With 100+ Low-Priced Items

Published on August 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 21, 2022

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kanye West has been oddly quiet as of late, not releasing any music or any of his other endless creative outlets.

But that ended this week as his Yeezy brand website has mysteriously popped back up with a slew of new products for Ye diehards to buy.

Related Stories

While he’s always quick to prematurely announce grandiose ideas for every medium, one thing that’s remained consistent is that he wants to make fashion affordable, and he’s been able to do it in the latest drop.

Yeezy.com items

Source: Yeezy / YEEZY

The website currently offers over 100 items, starting with TS-01 and TS-02, which are t-shirts available in both cropped and regular versions, priced at $20 each.  Hoodies —both pullover and zip-up— are available for $40 each, as well as $60 hooded raincoats, including the RC-01, a floor-length option. 

Yeezy.com items

Source: Yeezy / YEEZY

There are also some pants available, including SP-01 straight leg ones and another SP-06 with elastic on the bottom, both of which cost $40.

Most of the pieces are baggy, similar to what Ye’s been wearing in his rare public appearances, but there are also more form-fitting offerings for women like tube tops, one-pieces, a long-sleeved bodysuit, bras, and thongs, all of which are only $20. Everything is available in sizes 1, 2, or 3.

Yeezy.com items

Source: Yeezy / YEEZY

For accessories, there are the BP-01 backpack, the PD-01 YZY Pods, heels, Yeezy Slides, sunglasses, a pair of slip-on sneakers, and the heeled boots, which are $100 and the most expensive item on the site.

Everything is simplistic in a white, gray, or black tone and has no branding save for a gray zip-up hoodie that has SZNX printed across the front.

Yeezy.com items

Source: Yeezy / YEEZY

Add your favorites to the cart, and you’ll notice that the super affordable prices come with a lengthy shipping time.

“CLOTHING WILL SHIP WITHIN 4-6 WEEKS” and “FOOTWEAR WILL SHIP WITHIN 6-13 WEEKS” reads the checkout page. 

There’s no telling how long the Shopify site will remain up, and he’s gotten in trouble before for hocking antisemitic shirts with swastikas on them and even announced a collaborative Sean John collection in defense of Diddy.

In 2022, Ye told Forbes about his affordability dreams, revealing that it was one of the many ways he disagreed with Gap’s pricing strategy, which he wanted to lower to $20.

“When it’s sold in America, it’ll be made in America, and when it’s sold in China, it’ll be manufactured in China. So the glasses will cost $20, and everything in the Ye Supply store will be $20,” he said. “And, we’re working on how to make clothing free. Because life is free.”

See social media’s reaction to the site coming back online below and get to shopping here.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Related Tags

kanye west yeezy
More from Cassius Life
Trending
Kandi Burruss Amazon Prime Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

Snoop Dogg "Iz It A Crime" Movie Album Screening
18 Items
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney’s LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t”

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
21 Items
Politics

Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna Lenee Announce Birth Of Baby Boy, Social Media Is Miserable

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers
11 Items
News

Retired NFL Player Arrested For Scamming Women Out Of $300K On Dating Apps

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close