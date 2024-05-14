Subscribe
CASSIUS Gems: 2-Time WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on May 14, 2024

UFC 300: Holm v Harrison

Source: Jeff Bottari / Getty

The WNBA has been on fire lately.

The league’s been building on hype over the past few years, and now the ladies are finally receiving the attention they need.

Now, we know rookies like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink are getting all the hype right now, but let’s not forget about some of the other modern players who ushered in a new era in the W.

One of them is Las Vegas Ace Kelsey Plum. 29-year-old Plum was the first pick in the 2017 WNBA draft, and since joining the Sin City team, they’ve built up quite the roster. With so much talent—she’s paired with A’Ja Wilson and is coached by Becky Hammon—the Aces won the WNBA championship in 2022 and 2023.

With the 2024 season kicking off this week, the Aces look to follow in the footsteps of the Houston Comets from the 1990s, who are the only WNBA team to ever three-peat—with Sheryl Swoopes at the helm, no doubt.

But before the Aces could really get into the nitty-gritty of the 2024 campaign, the opening night also serves as ring night. So, on this special occasion, Plum put on a fire fit, which was immediately noticed as she strolled through the tunnel.

Plum wore loose-fitting leather pants and a cropped vest on top, which showed some skin, including her abs.

The two-time champion’s look quickly went viral, so we’re listing some of her most fire Instagram moments below.

