WNBA Players Strip Down In New Campaign Solidifying SKIMS As League’s Official Underwear Partner

SKIMS was already declared as the official underwear of the NBA during the season, and now, the ladies are getting the same love.

SKIMS has now been deemed the official underwear of the WNBA, as the league has gained an added sense of hype with new talent and personalities entering the league, such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

To announce the partnership with Kim Kardashian‘s cozy brand, some of the biggest up-and-coming names in the league stripped down to show off the brand’s Fits Everybody Collection—because if world-class athletes approve of clothing, you should probably be listening.

“I love fashion, but more importantly, it’s essential for me to feel comfortable in every facet of my life. As a mother of two with a very active career, SKIMS provides solutions for me that are seamless, stretchy, and stylish!” said Seattle Storm’s Skylar Diggins-Smith –one of the women in the campaign– in the press release.

She’s joined by fellow established players like Las Vegas Ace Kelsey Plum, Connecticut Sun DiJonai Carrington, newly retired WNBA legend Candace Parker, and Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink.

All the ballers are asked to describe how they feel under the bright lights of the WNBA hardwood, with Diggins-Smith confidently saying, “If I had to describe myself in one word on the court, it would be ‘menace.'”

“When you’re on the court, nothing else matters,” Carrington added.

“Me on the court is fire,” Plum adds, while three-time champion Parker reflects on her storied career, saying, “I want my legacy to be that I left the game in a better place.”

SKIMS officially stamped its partnerships with both leagues last fall and dropped a men’s campaign that featured Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander alongside soccer star Neymar and San Francisco 49er Nick Bosa.

Prepare for the 2024 WNBA season to kick off tonight, and get a better look at the shoot below.