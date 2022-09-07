Kevin Durant Thinks His NBA 2K23 Rating Is “Laughable”

The player ratings for NBA2K3 were recently leaked, and a number of athletes are not pleased. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant saw no change to his this year, stuck at 96. But the superstar still thought it was too low, so he called out one of the game’s top marketers to find out what’s up.

“Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99?” Durant tweeted at Ronnie Singh yesterday. Singh is the digital marketing director for 2K and is best known as the face of the franchise. “This has become laughable,” KD added.

Durant is tied with four other players, including LeBron James, with a rating of 96. Instead, this year’s top 2K rating went to “The Greek Freak” a.k.a. Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the Milwaukee Bucks big man only one notched one point higher, though.

Another baller who’s not too keen on his rating this year is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. “NBA2K has been doo doo since Sega Dreamcast,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Thompson was the 2016 Three-Point Contest champion, currently holds the NBA regular season record for most treys made in a game, and is also tied for the NBA record of most three-pointers made in a single playoffs along with the other Splash Brother, Steph Curry.

But the NBA 2K23 developers saw fit to give Thompson a 3-point shooting rating of 88 versus Curry’s 99. “Put some respect on my name, you bums,” Thompson wrote in a second post.

However, the players aren’t the only ones confused about some of this year’s ratings. See what fans think about the Los Angeles Lakers, especially when it comes to Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Pat Beverley.