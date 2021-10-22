NBA Reveals Full 75th Anniversary Team, Dwight Howard & Klay Thompson React To Being Snubbed

The NBA is celebrating 75 glorious years. The association decided to drop an updated list of the most impactful players ever to bounce a basketball in the league to mark the occasion.

According to the NBA, players were “selected for being pioneers that have helped shape, define, and redefine the game.” Tasked with comprising the unranked list were a panel of current and former NBA players, coaches, GMs, league executives, WNBA legends broadcasters, and sportswriters who cast their votes that were not based on players’ positions.

Current active players include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Lebron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook. Before the entire list was unveiled, the league broke it up into consecutive 25-player reveals, with the final 25 players announced on October 21.

With every notable list, there are always snubs. Every league MVP in NBA history made the list except for Derrick Rose, who was the youngest player to win the award at the time of earning the honor. Other notable snubs include Klay Thompson, Dwight Howard, Bernard King, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Pau Gasol, Kyrie Irving, and Dikembe Mutombo.

Both Dwight Howard and Klay Thomson expressed their disappointment about being snubbed on social media. In a post on Instagram, Thompson wrote, “Maybe I’m just naive in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I’m TOP 75 all time.”

Howard, a former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-NBA selection, and an eight-time All-Star, simply called being off the list “disrespectful” on Instagram.

As expected with any list nowadays, the list sparked plenty of debate on social media, with many agreeing with Dwight Howard.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton / Getty