Killer Mike Blames Grammys Arrest On “Overzealous Security Guard”

A lot of people have been wondering what the hell happened with Killer Mike at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards of 2024, where he was arrested and escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after winning three awards for his latest album, Michael.

Folks on social media have certainly done plenty of speculation about why Mike, born Michael Santiago Render, was arrested Sunday night—including one particularly stupid conspiracy theory pushed largely by QMoron America that the “Down By Law” rapper was arrested because he refused to endorse President Joe Biden—but not much has been reported about it outside of Mike being booked on a misdemeanor battery charge and then released on his own recognizance the next morning.

Now, TMZ has obtained new video footage and new details regarding what happened, which includes that he was booked after a citizen’s arrest.

From TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Mike was booked for misdemeanor battery Sunday evening, this after a private person’s arrest took place at Crypto.com Arena. We’re told KM is accused of knocking down a security officer after they did not get out of his way quick enough — the apparent aftermath of which looks to have been caught on tape, seen here. We got a hold of video that seems to show Mike being chased down outside in the windy rain, where security personnel can be seen attempting to stop him … with Mike looking determined to get by them. You can’t see any “knock-down” as has been described to us by law enforcement — but it does look like he faces off with security guards in tense fashion. Eventually, Mike was cuffed and led away in the rain as well. It’s still unclear what exactly led up to this — remember, just moments earlier, he was inside soaking in the Grammy win.

The Run The Jewels group member won three Grammys that night including Best Rap Album for Michael, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his single “Scientists and Engineers,” which featured André 3000. It was a great win for Mike and the Hip-Hop world at large. It’s too bad his moment is being overshadowed by what happened afterward.

On Monday night, he released a statement on the mishap, explaining what led to the arrest and downplaying it.

“As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing,” his statement reads. “My team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK. I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK.”

