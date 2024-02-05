The Best (And Worst) Fits Spotted At The 2024 Grammys

The 2024 Grammys ended as they typically do.
With artists telling us the piece of hardware shouldn’t bear too much meaning to you, a couple of upsets, and that pop star juggling a few awards back home.
But in between performances by Travis Scott, Tracy Chapman, SZA and Dua Lipa, stars who graced the red carpet with their presence showed off some impeccable -or questionable- outfit choices.
There was Doja Cat’s sheer dress and low haircut, 21 Savage’s all-red outfit he wore while on stage with Burna Boy, and Beyonce, who wore a few pieces from Pharrell’s latest Louis Vuitton menswear collection.
While the queen didn’t take any awards home, Jay-Z, who opted for a classic slim black suit, made sure to let the crowd know how he really feels about his wife’s snubs while he was accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.
“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” Jay-Z said of Bey’s 32 Grammys. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”
But back to the fits. Get a better look at some of the best (and worst) looks spotted at the 2024 Grammys below.
1. BeyoncéSource:Getty
Beyoncé never misses a chance to remind us she’s from Texas, and at the Grammys last night, she let her outfit do the talking.
She donned a black leather jacket with matching shorts– both featuring Louis Vuitton’s checkered Damier pattern, courtesy of Pharrell’s latest menswear collection. For some added cowboy vibes, she finished it off with an off-white hat and black bolo tie.
2. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat’s daring and head-scratching red carpet looks continue. She played up her already patchwork tattoos with more fake ink sprawling up her arms and down her legs that could be seen thanks to the sheer Dilara Findikoglu dress she rocked. On top of the tattoos, she added more of her own flair with dagger earrings, reading glasses and blond-tinged hair.
3. Burna BoySource:Getty
To perform his track “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Nigerian Superstar Burna Boy kept things in the ’90s.
Not only does the song sample Brandy’s hit “Top of the World” from 1998, but his outfit also took nods from the golden era of Hip-Hop.
He rocked a baggy pair of lightwash denim and an equally bedazzled red jacket. Staying true to his theme, he wore a classic pair of “Wheat” Timberland Construction boots and a fitted cap turned backward.
4. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
With her signature red afro back on music’s biggest night, the Bronx-born rapper paid homage to a streetwear classic that defined New York in the early aughts with a Baby Phat ‘fit.
The Kimora Lee Simmons-led brand outfitted Ice with a very on-brand rigid denim jacket with a fur lining look.
And just like the puffer jacket every girl in middle school had, the cat logo was on full display as it hung from her belt. With her next album titled Y2K, hopefully, this is just the beginning of Isis’ throwback-era looks.
5. Jon BatisteSource:Getty
On a night dominated by ladies- especially for Album of the Year- singer Jon Batiste made sure to keep things interesting for the guys.
After deciding on a light grey Versace suit, he mixed things up by wearing chest pockets and a skirt atop his loose-fitting pants. He finished the look with a pair of square-toed black boots and a single silver Cuban chain.
