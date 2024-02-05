The Best (And Worst) Fits Spotted At The 2024 Grammys

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Grammys ended as they typically do.

With artists telling us the piece of hardware shouldn’t bear too much meaning to you, a couple of upsets, and that pop star juggling a few awards back home.

But in between performances by Travis Scott, Tracy Chapman, SZA and Dua Lipa, stars who graced the red carpet with their presence showed off some impeccable -or questionable- outfit choices.

There was Doja Cat’s sheer dress and low haircut, 21 Savage’s all-red outfit he wore while on stage with Burna Boy, and Beyonce, who wore a few pieces from Pharrell’s latest Louis Vuitton menswear collection.

While the queen didn’t take any awards home, Jay-Z, who opted for a classic slim black suit, made sure to let the crowd know how he really feels about his wife’s snubs while he was accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” Jay-Z said of Bey’s 32 Grammys. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

But back to the fits. Get a better look at some of the best (and worst) looks spotted at the 2024 Grammys below.