Subscribe
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Break Up

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Kim Kardashian‘s latest fling has already called it quits.

The social media mogul was previously dating wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after rumors surfaced they were together back in September 2023 and most recently spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together in March.

But now, Kim’s busy with her Hulu show The Kardashians, running her billionaire-dollar clothing brand Skims, and raising four kids; a relationship might be too much for her to juggle.

“Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom,” a source told ET Online.

The source adds that there are no hard feelings; they’ll just take a step back from being romantically involved and resort to being friends again.

“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing, and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends,” the source said.

While Kim’s got things to keep her busy, Beckham Jr.’s future in the NFL is still uncertain. He was released by the Baltimore Ravens in March after previously signing a lucrative one-year deal worth $15 million.

The Cleveland Browns previously waived him during the 2021 season following a torn ACL but he was later picked up by the Los Angeles Rams, where won his first Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

This marks yet another high-profile relationship for Beckham Jr., who was previously with model Lauren Wood for several years, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son.

See how social media is reacting to OBJ and Kim calling it quits below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

RELATED TAGS

Kim Kardashian odell beckham jr
Trending
Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

USA Basketball - Women's National Team Training Camp 15 items
Sports

WNBA Hooper Diana Taurasi Labled A World Class Hater For Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Comments

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

"Ordinary Angels" New York Premiere - Red Carpet 19 items
Celebrity

‘Reacher’ Actor Alan Ritchson Calls Donald Trump A “Rapist” And “Con Man,” Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close