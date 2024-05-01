Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Break Up

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian‘s latest fling has already called it quits.

The social media mogul was previously dating wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after rumors surfaced they were together back in September 2023 and most recently spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together in March.

But now, Kim’s busy with her Hulu show The Kardashians, running her billionaire-dollar clothing brand Skims, and raising four kids; a relationship might be too much for her to juggle.

“Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom,” a source told ET Online.

The source adds that there are no hard feelings; they’ll just take a step back from being romantically involved and resort to being friends again.

“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing, and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends,” the source said. While Kim’s got things to keep her busy, Beckham Jr.’s future in the NFL is still uncertain. He was released by the Baltimore Ravens in March after previously signing a lucrative one-year deal worth $15 million. The Cleveland Browns previously waived him during the 2021 season following a torn ACL but he was later picked up by the Los Angeles Rams, where won his first Super Bowl LVI in 2022. This marks yet another high-profile relationship for Beckham Jr., who was previously with model Lauren Wood for several years, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son. See how social media is reacting to OBJ and Kim calling it quits below.