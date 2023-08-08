Klay Thompson Saying He Regrets Flexing Four Rings Leads To Reigniting Devin Booker & Paul George Beef

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA is always gif and meme gold.

One of those moments of the 2022-23 NBA season came during a rare moment when Klay Thompson was ejected on October 25 during a game against the Phoenix Suns.

Suns frontman Devin Booker was cooking the Golden State Warriors that day and Thompson let his competitive edge get the best of him and flexed his four rings by holding up four fingers to the crowd. As Booker dropped 34 points that night and notched 3 steals, Thompson went 1 for 8 for just two points and used his championship rings to brag.

Now on a recent episode of Paul George’s Podcast P show, he admitted he regrets the gesture because Booker was “busting his ass” that day.

“Yeah, I was in my feelings though and Book was busting my ass that day. I was not where I needed to be. God. You know stuff doesn’t age well and that didn’t age well for me. I don’t need to be flexing four rings, bro, like everybody know that. That’s on Wikipedia. My game wasn’t where it was at and we all get insecure at times,” Thompson admitted. “I’m man enough to admit we all have our moments of weakness. I’m not really proud of that one.”

The third quarter of that game was dicey for both teams as they collectively racked up seven technical fouls in just six minutes during the third quarter.

But now, Thompson gibes Booker his props for being able to develop into a franchise player despite the Phoenix’s revolving door of coaches.

“He survived a tough regime in Phoenix where everyone getting traded, he’s playing for a new coach every year but now he’s a franchise player cause he just kept working. So, I admire the guys who have work ethic like that, you know?” he told George

At the time, Booker gave the champ his flowers but vowed never to back down from the competition, saying, ”I love Klay Thompson, I have for a really long time. But that doesn’t excuse us from being competitive and talking to each other.”

On Instagram, Booker caught wind of Thompson owning up to his mistake and responded with the saluting emoji.

However, Booker seemed to have smoke for George, commenting “Is this the answer u was looking for?”

Then during a stream, George said that Booker’s IG comment was a “sorry ass response.”

Booker and George have a beef stemming back to last season when a scuffle led to Booker calling George a “soft ass n-gga.”

