Chris Paul Traded To Golden State Warriors While Jordan Poole Sent To Wizards, NBA Fans Lose It

The Draymond Green punch from last October is still reverberating through the league.

It turns out Jordan Poole may have gotten that major contract — four years for $128 million to be exact — but it will no longer be fulfilled by the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN, the Washington Wizards have sent Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole. The Wizards are also receiving a protected first-round pick for 2030 and a 2027 second-round pick from the Warriors to round out the deal.

Neither team has announced the trade officially, but Paul spoke to The Charlotte Observer about taking his talents to the Golden State Warriors; a team that ruined his postseason many times.

“I’m excited, I got that question I don’t know how many times already,” Paul said of his new team. “I’m really excited.”

He’s had some heated exchanges with Steph Curry in the playoffs but Paul revealed that he’s already spoken to the sharpshooter and is ready to just help him win games.

Paul’s had a whirlwind of a week that began with him being issued to the Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal going to the Phoenix Suns to instantly form a big three alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

He gets to be a backup to Curry and likely lead the second unit. Even in his last season with the Suns, he was averaging his worst-ever stats of 13.9 points per game to go along with 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds, which by league standards will help any team.

However, things may get tougher for Jordan Poole, as he steps into the starting shooting guard role left by Bradley Beal in the nation’s capital. During his last season with the Warriors, he started 43 games and averaged an impressive 24 points. But stats aside, his behavior changed after the lucrative contract and the Draymond Green punch was the overarching theme of the Warriors season.

