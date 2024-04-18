CASSIUS Gems: Kourtney Kardashian’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Kardashians burst onto the scene more than a decade ago and have remained relevant nearly all the time.

Adding in the Jenners, they’ve all been tied to some of the most prominent athletes like Lamar Odom, Blake Griffin, Devin Booker, and musicians in Travis Scott and, of course, Kanye West.

But the one who’s now married to a musician but has managed to mostly stay out of the way is Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

She was with her long-time boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she has four kids, before breaking things off and eventually following in her sisters’ footsteps and opting for a more famous boo in Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Like her sisters, she remains one of the most crushed-on women around, and it also doesn’t hurt that she shares the occasional thirst trap on social media as well.

Unsurprisingly, she told Vanity Fair Italy that she’s always been confident about her shape.

“I have always loved my body. Khloé always told me that she wished she had an ounce of my confidence. At home, I’m always naked, and whoever comes around is warned,” she told VF. “As a teenager, I was pressured, like everyone else, to be thinner and fitter, just as I was after having children: I was pressured to get back into shape immediately, as if there was a social expectation asking how long a woman would take to get back to how they were before.”

