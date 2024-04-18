Subscribe
Pop Culture

CASSIUS Gems: Kourtney Kardashian’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
amfAR New York Gala 2019 - Arrivals

Source: Jared Siskin/amfAR / Getty

The Kardashians burst onto the scene more than a decade ago and have remained relevant nearly all the time.

Adding in the Jenners, they’ve all been tied to some of the most prominent athletes like Lamar Odom, Blake Griffin, Devin Booker, and musicians in Travis Scott and, of course, Kanye West.

But the one who’s now married to a musician but has managed to mostly stay out of the way is Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

She was with her long-time boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she has four kids, before breaking things off and eventually following in her sisters’ footsteps and opting for a more famous boo in Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Like her sisters, she remains one of the most crushed-on women around, and it also doesn’t hurt that she shares the occasional thirst trap on social media as well.

Unsurprisingly, she told Vanity Fair Italy that she’s always been confident about her shape.

“I have always loved my body. Khloé always told me that she wished she had an ounce of my confidence. At home, I’m always naked, and whoever comes around is warned,” she told VF. “As a teenager, I was pressured, like everyone else, to be thinner and fitter, just as I was after having children: I was pressured to get back into shape immediately, as if there was a social expectation asking how long a woman would take to get back to how they were before.”

In honor of her 45th birthday, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

RELATED TAGS

cassius gems kourtney kardashian
Trending
Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close