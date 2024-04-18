Kanye West Accused Of Punching Man Who “Sexually Assaulted” His Wife Bianca Censori

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West‘s legal troubles usually involve his bizarre rant-like behavior, but now his acts have allegedly become physical.

According to TMZ, he’s a suspect in a battery case, with a man claiming Ye punched him in the face Tuesday night in California. But it appears Ye was just defending his wife because the man allegedly “pushed or grabbed” Bianca Censori.

The couple didn’t stick around after the alleged back and forth, and the victim didn’t need any medical attention.

TMZ says local LAPD authorities have begun to gather evidence and will also attempt to interview West about the altercation and speak to witnesses to see if they corroborate the alleged victim’s sequence of events.

While police may still be attempting to talk to Ye, TMZ claims the Chicago rapper’s team reached out to them, claiming the man was being a straight-up creep with Censori and disgustingly groped her rather than the initial claim that he just grabbed or pushed her.

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted,” Ye’s team told TMZ.

Aside from this instance, West is facing several other legal woes, including a lawsuit from a former employee at his newly reinvented Donda Academy.

Trevor Phillips, who was initially hired to grow the cotton for the Yeezy clothing business, soon assumed some responsibility at the school and alleges that some of the weird things he witnessed included antisemitic remarks, Ye wanting to shave kids’ heads, and installing jail cells in the school.

During just that nine-month stint as a Yeezy staff member, he also claimed that Ye kept things respectful with the white employees but would constantly berate the Black employees.

