Subscribe
Celebrity

Kanye West Accused Of Punching Man Who “Sexually Assaulted” His Wife Bianca Censori

Published on April 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kanye West‘s legal troubles usually involve his bizarre rant-like behavior, but now his acts have allegedly become physical.

According to TMZ, he’s a suspect in a battery case, with a man claiming Ye punched him in the face Tuesday night in California. But it appears Ye was just defending his wife because the man allegedly “pushed or grabbed” Bianca Censori.

The couple didn’t stick around after the alleged back and forth, and the victim didn’t need any medical attention.

TMZ says local LAPD authorities have begun to gather evidence and will also attempt to interview West about the altercation and speak to witnesses to see if they corroborate the alleged victim’s sequence of events.

While police may still be attempting to talk to Ye, TMZ claims the Chicago rapper’s team reached out to them, claiming the man was being a straight-up creep with Censori and disgustingly groped her rather than the initial claim that he just grabbed or pushed her.

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted,” Ye’s team told TMZ.

Aside from this instance, West is facing several other legal woes, including a lawsuit from a former employee at his newly reinvented Donda Academy.

Trevor Phillips, who was initially hired to grow the cotton for the Yeezy clothing business, soon assumed some responsibility at the school and alleges that some of the weird things he witnessed included antisemitic remarks, Ye wanting to shave kids’ heads, and installing jail cells in the school.

During just that nine-month stint as a Yeezy staff member, he also claimed that Ye kept things respectful with the white employees but would constantly berate the Black employees.

See how social media’s reacting to Ye’s latest controversy below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

RELATED TAGS

bianca censori kanye west
Trending
Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close