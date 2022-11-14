Larsa Pippen & Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Spark Dating Rumors After Beach Trip, Twitter Roasts Her

That rumor about Larsa Pippen’s new boo may be true.

Pippen was spotted at a beach in Miami with Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, who played with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen. The two were teammates on the Chicago Bulls from 1987 to 1998 and won six championships together. So it makes sense that Pippen and Jordan would know each other, but the alleged new relationship is surprising, and TMZ says the fling is the real deal.

“Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan appear to have scrapped their friendship for a full-blown romance — the two were closer than ever during a day at the beach this weekend,” writes TMZ.” 48-year-old Larsa has previously insisted she’s just friends with MJ … but they sure looked like a couple as he wrapped his arm around her during the beach day. The two also got really cuddly while getting some shade under an umbrella … with witnesses saying they were making out at one point.”

The nature of the relationship between the 48-year-old and 31-year-old was previously questioned when the two were seen at a restaurant together in September during what appeared to be a double date. Then at Rolling Loud NYC in September, the duo were also seen dancing on each other, with TMZ alleging that “Larsa was kissing Marcus’ neck, laying her head on his chest and trying to make it clear to all they were there together.”

Marcus and Larsa might not be confirming anything at this point, but Scottie’s ex has been linked to basketball players like Malik Beasley and Ben Simmons in the past. These alleged relations come after Scottie and Larsa first split in 2016 and reconciled for a bit until 2018, when they began the separation process, which was finalized in 2021.

See how Twitter is reacting to Larsa Pippen dating Marcus Jordan below.