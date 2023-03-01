Larsa Pippen Talks “Hanging Out With” Michael Jordan Amid Dating His Son Marcus

Larsa Pippen appeared on The Tamron Hall Show yesterday and acknowledged she already met with NBA legend Michael Jordan and his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy, the parents of her new beau Marcus. The Real Housewives of Miami celeb even said she spent the holidays with Marcus and his folks, too.

“I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them,” Pippen told Hall on Tuesday’s show. “I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine.”

Larsa Pippen, 48, has received heat for her scandalous linkup with Marcus Jordan, who is 16 years her junior. Moreover, her ex-husband Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan have gone through an icy fallout despite their shared legacy as one of the NBA’s most memorable tandems.

But none of that concerns the RHOM socialite at this point in her life. “I feel like it’s more about where I am, where [Marcus] is,” Larsa added. “I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing.”

In a recent exclusive with PEOPLE, the mother of four said she and Scottie still talk, but they keep the focus on their kids. “I feel like I don’t ask my ex who he dates, if he doesn’t really ask me who I [date],” Larsa Pippen told the outlet.

“I hope he finds happiness, and I’m happy and I wouldn’t care who he dates,” she later continued. “If he was happy, he could literally date anybody on the planet. I would be more than happy to be nice for that person.”

But not everyone is thrilled with Larsa Pippen’s latest outing on The Tamron Hall Show or her newest paramour.

See what Twitter thinks below.