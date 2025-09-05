Forever King LeBron James Unveils The Nike LeBron XXIII

After nearly a quarter-century, Nike is ready to crown LeBron James the Forever King.

The distinction was first made in the company’s latest ad, and is now solidified with the introduction of the LeBron XXIII.

But the difference with James’ 23rd signature is that it pays homage to his more than two decades’ worth of greatness, and also strengthens the foundation for the next generation of world-class athletes fighting to walk in his footsteps.

James is excited to see his Nike family blend those two worlds while also melding style with innovative technology to make the best basketball sneaker possible.

“The LeBron XXIII reflects the deep partnership I have with Nike, pushing the limits of design and innovation to create a new signature shoe that powers my game and tells the story of my career,” said James. “Over two decades later, we’re still going strong, inspiring the next generation with a shoe that’s made for greatness.”

The LeBron XXIII sets a precedent as the first LeBron sneaker to feature a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole, providing elite-level responsiveness essential for in-game movement. And when it comes to even more innovative technology, James now has his own, called the Crown Containment System, which provides athletes with “stability for high-force movements.”

Sitting just under that midsole is a carbon fiber shank plate, which is essential for stability and the support needed for quick cuts. Atop that is an engineered upper with breathability to make sure your feet don’t overheat.

The technology may be cutting-edge, but Nike is still paying homage to James’ storied career by telling “23 legacy-defining stories…through unique colorways that reflect the milestones he’s achieved throughout his career.”

The first colorway up for launch is called “The Uncharted,” with respect to him becoming the first NBA player to score more than 40,000 points. To follow will be the tongue-in-cheek “Miami Twice,” a colorway paying respect to the two titles he won alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat. There’s even a “The Chosen One and the One Who Chose” colorway to commemorate him and Bronny becoming the first father and son to ever play for the same team.

Nike is delivering with the detailing too, as each colorway comes with its own set of graphic tees and even boxes representing LeBron’s eras.

“Each silhouette will come packaged in a unique, crown-molded box from one of three eras of LeBron’s career: ‘The Chosen 1 Arrives’ (2002-2010); ‘Taking the Throne’ (2010-2018); and ‘Long Live the King,’ beginning in 2018,” reads the press release.

The Forever King apparel adds even more lore to the LeBron XXIII with collections covering his basketball lineage, beginning with his St. Vincent-St. Mary High School days to his championship-winning days as a Los Angeles Laker.

James revealed his new signature sneaker during his Forever King Tour of China, with Nike announcing that the debut Uncharted colorway drops there on September 25. The global release will follow on October 3, with additional colorways to be released in the months that follow.

Get a better look at the NBA legend’s latest sneaker and his China tour below.

