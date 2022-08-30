LeBron James Proves That His Dream of Playing In NBA With His Sons Is Alive & Well On Latest Sports Illustrated Cover

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

The James gang is ready to take over the NBA.

LeBron James has been steadfast about wanting to play in the league with his sons, and his latest Sports Illustrated interview stamped that that’s his new dream, beyond all the goals he’s already accomplished.

James, along with his sons Bronny and Bryce, covers the latest edition of Sports Illustrated. From the St. Vincent–St. Mary gym –his alma mater– it’s all come full circle as Bron’s rocking a t-shirt with the cover of SI he was on 20 years ago. Now he’s an NBA legend, and his sons are in that position, with the eldest being a rising senior and his youngest set to begin his sophomore year at Sierra Canyon.

With their draft years on the horizon, James talks about getting the chance to play with them. After all, LeBron’s recent two-year $97.1 million extension with the Lakers means that where he plays in the 2024–25 season is still up in the air.

“I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years. I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment,” he says before doing the math in his head. “I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff.”

Bronny could be in the league relatively soon, but with Bryce going into his sophomore year, it’d be more of a feat for the patriarch to play with his younger son; but LeBron thinks it’s doable.

“I feel like I could play for quite a while,” LeBron says through a smile. “So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

After his days at Sierra Canyon, Bronny could play in college, take the European route and play with adults for a year overseas, or battle it out in the G League.

And Savannah, his mother, thinks Bronny will do the one thing his father didn’t do– play college ball.

“I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there,” LeBron adds.

But there’s a lot of basketball to be played before the idea of the James’ teaming up, so much so that the NBA’s top brass isn’t even giving it serious thought just yet.

“People around the league aren’t spending any time thinking about this right now,” says one Western Conference general manager, according to SI. “There’s so much drama every day. Things move so fast.”

To read more about the James family, like if the daughter Zhuri has shown any interest in basketball, the fears LeBron has now this eldest son has his license, and more, read the rest of the article here.

