Lil Wayne Ends LA Concert After 30 Minutes Because The Crowd Wasn’t Hype Enough, Twitter Reacts

Lil Wayne has always put on for his artists.

The New Orleans-born rapper has always shouted out the Young Money imprint as he brought the likes of Nicki Minaj and Drake into the game. Now, he’s got a new crop of artists he wants the rap world to enjoy, but fans weren’t feeling the rookies at a recent concert.

According to Complex, Wayne was performing at his tour’s last stop in Los Angeles on Satur. He shut the show down just 30 minutes after beginning because the crowd wasn’t interested enough to listen to Allan Cubas, Lil Twist and Yaj Kader.

In a clip, you can even hear Wayne yelling at the crowd for their lack of enthusiasm before cutting the show short.

“We ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks,” Wayne is seen saying in one clip. “We worked too hard for this s–t. We worked way too hard. This is my motherf—-n’ artist Allan [Cubas], that was [Lil] Twist, that was Yaj [Kader]. We are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.”

Fans soon began to talk about the concert online, voicing their frustrations about the shortened concert..

“I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn’t hype enough for his new artist,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another fan echoed the same sentiments that Wayne didn’t perform long and showed up hours late, tweeting, “went to the lil wayne concert tonight. we waited 3 hours for him. then it was lit it was cool then he brought out some of his new artists along with lil twist they was whack. wayne got mad and canceled the show. im still in disbelief like he really did that. smh.”

