The Louis Vuitton X Nike Air Force 1 By Virgil Abloh Gets Official Release Date

If you’ve been dreaming of copping the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, your time is coming soon.

They were initially thought to be only offered to exclusive customers, but a wider release has finally been planned in several colorways. All are stamped in the infamous LV print like the fully metallic “Met Gold/Baroque Brown/Black,” along with colors that will remind you of the recent hyper-popular dunks thanks to the “White/Team Royal,” “White/Comet Red,” and “White/Gym Green” two-tone offerings. Other colorways include laidback the Triple White” and “Black/Anthracite” pair, with the standouts being the “Sail/Multicolor” in the well-known Damier pattern and the flashy “Met Silver/Black/Dark Purple Dusk/Topaz Gold” kicks.

As you know, the incredible luxe quality of any Louis Vuitton goods comes with a hefty price, so don’t be too surprised that the lows go for $2,750 and $3,450 for mids.

Luckily, LV’s being size inclusive with everyone from a size US 3.5 to 18 will be available come the July 19 release date for Drop 1 of the collection. The first release will consist of eight pairs, while the entire collection will consist of 21 pairs.

The sneakers were made initially for LV’s spring 2022 menswear show, and 200 pairs were later showcased at a Sotheby’s auction earlier this year, with the $25.3 million raised going towards the Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund. Then, 47 bespoke pairs would later be on exhibition at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, NY, with a setup inspired by AAbloh’sLV studio in Paris.

In May, Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s CEO, spoke with WWD about Abloh –the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear– being patient and authentic by not including the sneakers in his first collection.

Many people were expecting this in Virgil’s first show,” he said of the collaboration. “I remember some people being disappointed there wasn’t big action put on sneakers for his first show. Virgil had always said he didn’t want to rush into it. He didn’t want to pander to the clientele that’s primed for it.”

As you get prepped for the madness that will ensue come July 19, learn more about the sneakers here and get a better look at them below.