Cooper Flagg Pulls A Hesi With His Debut New Balance Sneaker

Cooper Flagg hasn’t even played one game in the NBA yet, but New Balance is already lacing him with his own sneakers.

Now, technically, it’s not his signature shoe, but the New Balance Hesi Low v2 x Cooper Flagg pays homage to his basketball roots.

Born in Maine, the northernmost state, known for its lush greenery, inspired the green accents on the sneakers, which cover the entire outsole, highlight the N logo on the lateral side, and encircle the eyestays.

As for the rest of the silhouette, you get the typical makings of the Hesi Low v2 with its lightweight responsiveness, thanks to a full-length FuelCell midsole. As the Hesi Low’s second coming, it also features an improved traction pattern that begins with the ball of the foot and includes a shank plate at the midfoot for added support.

As a nod to its namesake, there’s even a pause button graphic on the outsole that has rounded edges for smoother lateral movements.

It’s all wrapped in a breathable engineered knit mesh upper in an off-white clay ash colorway, and cream-colored laces for a subtle pop of color.

As for Flagg himself, he has been a part of the New Balance family since before Duke, and he sees the collaborative sneaker as a way to pay homage to his hometown while simultaneously embarking on his NBA journey.

“I’m taking the next step in my career, but I’m always going to be a product of my hometown in Maine,” said Flagg in a press release. “Working with the New Balance design team on this has been really cool, and it allows me to take a piece of Newport with me as I step onto the court for my first official NBA game.”

The Hesi Low v2 X “Cooper Flagg” colorway will officially be available in stores and online in adult sizing for $120 on Wednesday, Oct. 22. That’s the same day Flagg will make his NBA debut as a member of the Dallas Mavericks while taking on the San Antonio Spurs.

Get a better look at the sneakers below.

1. Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 Source:New Balance Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 new balance 2. Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 Source:New Balance Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 new balance 3. Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 Source:New Balance Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 new balance 4. Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 Source:New Balance Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 new balance 5. Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 Source:New Balance Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 new balance 6. Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 Source:New Balance Cooper Flagg x New Balance Hesi Low v2 new balance