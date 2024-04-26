Top 5: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 NFL Draft

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 NFL Draft made history. With a record 23 selections, it became the largest draft class of offensive players ever

Caleb Williams

It started with the first pick, originally belonging to the Carolina Panthers, it was later given to the Chicago Bears via trade. Surprising no one who knew the Bears needed a QB1, they drafted USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who’s shown flashes of Mahomes-like athleticism and won the Heisman Award in 2022 after throwing for 4,500 yards for 52 touchdowns. With a receiving core like DJ Moore and Keenan Allen and a running back like D’Andre Swift, the league newbie is set up for success.

Jayden Daniels

Second on the board were the Washington Commanders. Though they had Marcus Mariota in their pocket, they were looking for an upgrade and used their pick on LSU’s quarterback, Jayden Daniels. He won the Heisman in 2023 not only by passing for 40 touchdowns on 3,800 yards but also by rushing for 10 of his own.

Drake Maye

Next were the New England Patriots, who’ve been searching for a franchise quarterback since Tom Brady’s departure, and it’s clear they want to keep Jacoby Brissett as a backup. So, the storied team took Drake Maye out of North Carolina, who was ranked only behind Williams, so he’s set up to perfectly be their long-term choice. Maye has insane arm strength and is pretty accurate with his throws. With Belichick out as coach, Maye will be under the tutelage of Jerod Mayo –the team’s first Black head coach– whose defense-first mindset will surely help the rookie know what to look for.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Then, after the first three quarterbacks were gone, the Arizona Cardinals switched it up and snatched Marvin Harrison Jr., the wide receiver out of Ohio State. The Cardinals already have a franchise cornerstone in Kyler Murray, and giving him another solid target in Harrison—alongside Trey McBride and James Conust boosts the team’s playoff hopes.

Joe Alt

Finishing the top five was the Los Angeles Chargers, who went the defensive route with tackle Joe Alt to sure up Justin Herbert’s protection. Opposite him will be Rashawn Slater, so hopefully, the team will have a better output than last year’s 5-12 record.

Rounding out the top 10 was the New York Giants surprisingly chose LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, Alabama tackle JC Latham went to the Tenessee Titans, the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze came off the board to the Chicago Bears, and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy started a new chapter with the Minnesota Vikings.

