OUCH: Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor’s Lung Accidentally Punctured By Team Doctor

We’re barely into the NFL season, and some of the game’s most elite players have already suffered severe injuries.

There was San Francisco 49ers Defensive End Nick Bosa and New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley, who both suffered torn ACLs, and then there’s Tyrod Taylor injury. Playing one of the most coveted positions in quarterback, Taylor suffered cracked ribs early on in the Los Angeles Chargers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite chest pain, he didn’t get fully diagnosed until later in the week after an MRI.

But Taylor was added to the Chargers’ injury report with a rib injury Friday. Still, after he was a full participant in practice that day, the quarterback was removed from the report because when a team doctor administered him a pain-killing injection, he accidentally punctured his long. The mistake was serious enough for Taylor to be admitted to the hospital because he had trouble breathing and for professionals to address the original rib injury.

“The Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs, league and team sources told ESPN,” Adam Schefter tweeted on Wednesday. He added a short time later that “doctors have advised Tyrod Taylor not to play “indefinitely” due to his punctured lung. The Chargers were hoping Taylor would be able to start Sunday, but doctors are against it.”

This explains why rookie Justin Herbert played the first-string quarterback against the heavily stacked — and defending champions– Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert was actually able to hold his own as the game went into overtime with the Chiefs edging Chargers out by just 3 points. Given the bizarre situation, Herbert will likely be the starter come this Sunday against the 0-2 Carolina Panthers.