NFL Champ Travis Kelce Announces His Own Kansas City Music Festival During NFL Draft Weekend

It’s only four months in, but Travis Kelce is having a great year so far. Fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs and a well-received Saturday Night Live hosting gig, the Ohio-born tight end is now a hot commodity. He just signed on to Kelce Jam, a music festival coming to Kansas City on April 28.

Rick Ross, Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury and Tech 9ine are performing. The concert will be held at Azura Amphitheater and will include tiered perks like custom cocktails, interactive brand activations and a partnership with two of the city’s hottest restaurants, Joe’s and Q39.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, starting at 11 a.m. CST with regular ticket sales opening to the general public at noon CST. Tickets start at $49.99.

Kelce, who is also hosting the show, said it reflects his love of music.

“A lot of the music that I consistently listen to is probably just music from my childhood. Music that got me going as a kid,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Outkast has a song called ‘SpottieOttieDopaliscious’ that my marching band in high school used to play, so that song is special to me.

He added, “It makes me remember back in the day when I was a high school kid and all of this was just a big dream. There are certain songs that I’ve [listened to] throughout my life that I like to hang onto, and they just mean a little bit more to me.”

Kelce is part of the team’s nucleus along with quarterback Patrick Mahomes that is expected to keep them competitive for next year despite losing several key players to free agency. The festival is taking place at the same time as the NFL Draft held this year in Kansas City.

The now reportedly single tight end, who was linked to model/personality influencer Kayla Nicole for a few years, has upgraded his profile in Hollywood after his SNL performance earned rave reviews.

“I think that I’d have some fun trying to get into the scripted world of comedy,” he told THR. “Probably won’t venture too far outside of that, but you never know. We’ll see where this life takes me, man.”

He’s already had a measure of success outside football with his podcast New Heights.

He and his brother Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles’ veteran center, were the first brothers to play in the Super Bowl, dubbed the Kelce Bowl. They host the podcast together, racking up millions of views with Travis QB Mahomes and Kelce’s QB, Jalen Hurts.

Though it just got started last September, it’s now successful enough that Fast Company did a story on it.

Expect Kelce Fest to bring in numbers as well, given the foot traffic already heading the city for the draft. “We’re going to throw the biggest music festival ever seen,” Kelce said. “The Super Bowl victory lap is not over yet.”

Using his catchphrase during the victory celebrations, which reference the Beastie Boys hit, he added “Get ready to fight for your right to party!”