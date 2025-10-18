Subscribe
Nike Unveils 2025 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection Featuring An Air Jordan 17, Air Force 1s, & More

Published on October 18, 2025

Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2025

Source: Nike / NIke

For more than 20 years, Nike has collaborated with OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital to give patients the chance of a lifetime to design their own sneaker. That tradition continues into the 21st year of the Doernbecher Collection.

Each year, the program selects six individuals to design their own colorway, and then the sneaker is auctioned off, with the proceeds going back to the hospital, raising more than $40 million since 2004.

“All profits help fund the cost of care for families in need, support specialized treatment unavailable elsewhere in the region, and expand pioneering research that helps benefit kids around the world,” the press release reads.

This year’s silhouettes include the classic Air Force 1, Nike V2K Run, Nike Vomero Plus, Nike Air Max Dn8, Nike Air Max Plus, and Air Jordan 17.

 

Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2025

Source: Nike / NIke

First up is nine-year-old Khovny Vignery —named after the doctors who saved her life— who got her hands on the Nike V2K Run. Her love of drawing is shown in her colorful, mismatched designs, which include a snake, because her parents won’t let her have one. Her pet monkey is also featured on the sneaker, as is a detachable friendship bracelet for her brother Ryan, who passed away from the same rare condition she has.

Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2025

Source: Nike / Nike

14-year-old Molly Bell designed her own Nike Vomero Plus, inspired by her dreams of becoming a field biologist. Draped in earthy greens and browns, the sides are covered in flowers and include a quote from her favorite author, Robin Wall Kimmerer, which reads  “The most important thing each of us can know is our unique gift and how to use it in the world.”

Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2025

Source: Nike / Nike

Oli Fasone got a hold of the Air Force 1s to put his own spin on, starting with laser etching his favorite vegetables on the midsole and accompanying utensils locked into the swoosh. The outsole is designed to resemble a rainbow because that’s what the 9-year-old drew during his cancer treatment.

Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2025

Source: Nike / Nike

Raegan Scheid put her touch on one of Nike’s newest silhouettes, the Nike Air Max DN8, as the 13-year-old softball player covered the upper with reflective softball graphics. Even the Dn8’s air units feature stitching to resemble the ball. The sports references perfectly clash with the beach-inspired midsole, which resembles crashing waves — another one of Scheid’s happy places.

Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2025

Source: Nike / Nike

Then there’s Sergio Cano Marquez, who took on the Air Max Plus, where his goal of stepping out of the box was fully realized. With so much creativity, he had to make mismatched shoes, with a black one dedicated to video games and drawing, and a white one just for lizard monsters and pizza.

Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2025

Source: Nike / Nike

Lastly was 18-year-old Zach Rumbaugh, who had the honor of designing the collection’s lone Air Jordan, the Jordan 17. Thanks to his love of bikes and cars, the sneaker features a purple upper that resembles a car wrap. The number 38 is featured throughout the design, representing the number of days he spent in the hospital, as well as a heart on the lace toggle to bring awareness to CPR.

The 2025 Doernbecher Freestyle footwear (and apparel) collection will first be available in Portland come October 17, with a larger global release on SNKRS this winter.

Get a better look at the sneakers below.

Close