Sneakerheads Miss Out On Nike Air Force 1 x Tiffany & Co., Immediately Roast SNKRS App

It’s not a proper sneaker release until the complaining begins on Twitter.

The latest drop that had sneakerheads up in arms after taking a significant L is the Nike Air Force 1 x Tiffany & Co.

Nike‘s collaboration with the storied jewelry brand has been much critiqued, with many hoping for a more detail-rich sneaker, but the hype continued to rise.

Tiffany is known for its luxe jewelry and the coveted Tiffany blue jewelry box, so that hue covers the Nike sneaker box with a simple white swoosh in the middle. After flipping the top, a clean black suede pair of Air Force 1s are revealed. The Tiffany blue pops in pebbled suede on the swoosh and small hits on the sole.

The black pebbled leather is featured on the heel, right above a Tiffany-branded silver plate inscribed with .925, meaning it’s highly durable and stands strong against tarnishing. Another nice touch is the blue insoles that feature a silver Nike logo.

On the SNKRS site, Nike explained how the Air Force 1 and Tiffany are both New York legends, and the collaboration brought two forms of greatness together.

“From New York to the world, timeless perfection looks good anywhere—from 57th to 125th, and beyond. Just as Tiffany & Co. is an iconic NYC brand, the beloved AF1 silhouette—and its Triple Black colorway—was shaped by its time in NYC,” reads the SNKRS site.

“Crafted with elevated touches like premium leather and finished with luxury detailing like the sterling silver piece on the heel, the AF1 x Tiffany & Co. ‘1837’ brings you instantly recognizable elegance and sophistication. The resulting collaboration represents New York itself, and the bridge between basketball and street style that made the AF1 the crossover icon it is today.”

Sneakerheads disregarded the haters and still tried to cop the sneakers despite them coming with a $400 price tag. Some had success on the SNKRS app, while others caught a typical L.

Either way, see how sneakerheads are reacting to the release below.