Nike Links Up With Foot Locker Inc. For Exclusive “Future Swoosh Pack”

The iconic Nike logo, the Swoosh, is, without a doubt, one of the most recognizable logos in the world. Like anything, it has undergone many changes without sacrificing its notoriety as Nike continues to grow as a brand. As part of its new “Discover Your Air” campaign, the athletic apparel company teamed up with Foot Locker Inc. to unveil the “Future Swoosh Pack” as under Evolution of the Swoosh: Chapter 2.
The exclusive to Foot Locker pack includes classic Nike sneakers styles like the Air Force 1, Air Max 1, Air Max Plus, and new popular silhouette the Air Max 270 React. Each sneaker is designed with a futuristic look and feel, and to help introduce the kicks, Foot Locker recruited Hip-Hop’s and Hollywood’s future the DaBaby and Ryan Destiny for a new YouTube spot titled Air Is For Everyone.
The Future Swoosh Pack drops December 20 at Foot Locker stores and online. You can detailed look at the sneakers in the collection in the gallery below.
Photo: Nike/Foot Locker
1. Nike Air Max 1 Nike’s Future Swoosh PackSource:NIke
Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20 foot locker,nike
2. Air Max Plus Nike’s Future Swoosh PackSource:NIke
Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20 foot locker,nike
3. Air Force 1 Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20Source:NIke
Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20 foot locker,nike
4. Air Max 270 React Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20Source:NIke
Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20 foot locker,nike
5. Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20Source:NIke
Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20 foot locker,nike
6. Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20Source:NIke
Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20 foot locker,nike
7. Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20Source:NIke
Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20 foot locker,nike
8. Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20Source:NIke
Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive Drop: Nike’s Future Swoosh Pack on 12/20 foot locker,nike