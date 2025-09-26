Nike Brings Shox Technology Into the 2020s By Introducing The New Shox Z

We’re not sure if you heard, but the latest wave in sneakers has every brand reaching into their early 2000s vault.

Nike has been one of the brands leading that charge, and now it’s breathing new energy into one of its most pivotal silhouettes, the Nike Shox. The model has made a comeback in recent years, and now Nike is putting a modern spin on it with the introduction of the Nike Shox Z.

They’ve got the same ethos of the original, including those four exposed units on the heel, but the rest has been reimagined in a much more flexible, low-to-the-ground package.

That sporty vibe the Shox has been synonymous with has become a bit more fashion-forward and thus more wearable.

“In designing the Nike Shox Z, we wanted to create a new look that can be worn to a party or around town, helping athletes feel comfortable and expressive while navigating different spaces, whether they’re low-key and casual or a bit more elegant,” says lead Nike designer Carlos Escobar. “This silhouette is cool, it’s relaxed, it’s vibrant, all without trying too hard to be sporty or stylish, and it makes a great addition to any closet.”

Although minimal, the design remains sharp and futuristic, featuring a sculpted upper with a wave-like design. The tech has also been updated, featuring an improved outsole grip thanks to a new geometry pattern that adds durability.

Sneakerheads who also happen to be tennis fans will notice that the kicks were first seen on Swoosh athlete Aryna Sabalenka while accepting her second consecutive US Open trophy.

“The Shox Z makes me feel super powerful and high-fashion,” Sabalenka said. “When I’m off the court, I like to mix and match more elevated pieces in my wardrobe. The Shox Z takes my outfits to the next level, and they look good with everything.”

The Nike Shox Z is currently available in China, with plans to arrive in the United States in the fall.

Current colorways include the classic black and red, a tan, a neon yellow pair, and a silver pair that’s accented with a chrome swoosh.

Get a better look at Nike’s latest offering below.

