Sneakerheads Putting On Their Clown Makeup After Taking More Ls On Nike SNKRS App

Thursday (Sept.30) was a pretty momentous day on Nike’s SNKRS app, which also means the Ls were abundant.

There are three things guaranteed in life, death, taxes, and people religiously trying to purchase hot sneakers on Nike’s dreaded SNKRS app. Even though they knew chances were very high, they were going to walk away with nothing. But the reward is well worth the stress to these sneaker enthusiasts hence why they keep repeating the same crazy process and continuing their abusive relationship with the app.

Today on the app, there were three significant releases, the Woman’s Dunk High “Aluminum,” AJKO 1 Billie Eilish, and Dunk Low “Championship Red.”

Since there were more options available, you would think the chances would increase for shoppers to see the highly-coveted “Got Em” notification on the sneakers they had in their crosshairs. Sadly, that was not the case, based on the reactions that came in on Twitter following the sneakers dropping.

Now there was a spattering of people who, in fact did hit on the SNKRS app, but they are far and few between.

We love to see it.

But, unfortunately, there were more sad sneakerheads than happy ones. We hate to laugh at their pain, but their reactions to catching Ls are just too damn funny.

You can peep the rest in the gallery.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty