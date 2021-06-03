Holy Trinity: Twitter Reacts To Missing Out On 3 Exclusive SNKRS Releases In One Morning

There’s nothing like taking another L on SNKRS on a Thursday morning.

However, if you’re just like most sneakers heads, you not only lost out on one pair– but three of the most coveted pair of Nike Dunks and Jordan 1s to drop in recent memory. If you totally forgot about the release and didn’t even set your alarm, you missed out on the Varsity Maize Dunk Lows, which are inspired by Michigan, and the Varsity Green Dunk Lows, which take cues from the Michigan State team colors.

“Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets—and as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews across both sport and culture,” reads the product page for the OG Dunk colorways many came to love thanks to their affinity for college hoops.

Rounding out the threesome is the Court Purple Women’s Air Jordan 1 that also has roots from over 30 years ago. While many of the most revered Jordan 1s feature color blocking along the upper, toe, and side paneling, these ladies’ exclusives take key design cues from the Air Jordan 1 “Metallic” Pack of 1985. The colorway opts for a mostly-white upper save for a metallic purple check to match the wing logo, outsole, and detailing on the collar.

The Dunks would have cost you $100 each and the Jordans $170. Of course, you’ll pay way more if you’re still pining for a pair on the resell market, but for now, live vicariously through those who “GOT ‘EM” and others who took their umpteenth lose on the SNKRS app.