Nikola Jokic Records Historic NBA Finals Stat But He Doesn’t Care, Twitter Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Game 3’s in the books for the NBA Finals, and the Denver Nuggets have dominated again.

The Nuggets are now up 2-1 as they lead heavily despite it being a Miami Heat home game. But bigger than the 109-94 win, is Nikola Jokic’s continuous domination that led to some historic stats.

In the road game, Jokic became the first-ever player to record a 30-20-10 stat line in the NBA Finals. But in Jokic’s typical attitude, it’s just another day at the office. He wasn’t very interested in the stat during an interview after the game.

“To be honest, I just think it’s a win, because if you lose, no one is going to even mention it,” he said of his 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists accomplishment. “To be honest, I don’t care, it’s just a stat.”

He wasn’t the only player donning a Nuggets jersey to make history; Jamal Murray got in on the fun too. Murray notched 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, making him and Jokic the first teammates to get triple-doubles in an NBA Finals game.

“How many times does [Jokić] have to do that for you guys to believe in his game, or our game, or whatever?” Murray said. “Like, he’s making it look so easy. … We’re running out of things to say. He makes the game look easy. It’s fun to play with, watch and be a part of.”

The praise continued from the other team as well. Even after losing the game, Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra had to salute Jokic and Murray for a historic performance.

“It’s a great duo. Their games really complement each other,” said Spoelstra according to CNN. “You have one guy that really can score in a lot of different ways. Another guy who is setting great screens or handoffs, and if the ball gets back to him, he can get a bunch of people involved.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to the game below.