Subscribe
Celebrity

O.J. Simpson Dead At 76 After Cancer Battle, Social Media Takes Nothing Seriously

Published on April 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
SIMPSON-SLAYINGS

Source: REED SAXON / Getty

O.J. Simpson, one of the most famous running backs in NFL history, has passed away at the age of 76.

The news comes from O.J.’s official X/Twitter account, in a note from his family that reveals he passed away from cancer.

The tweet also notes that he was around family at his time of passing and asks for privacy while grieving.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family,” the message reads.

Simpson was first known for his for his 10-year career in the NFL, where he played for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco Giants. However, he made his name with the Bills after being selected with the first pick in the 1969 AFL–NFL Common Draft.

His eclectic play earned him the nickname Juice, which helped catapult his star power as he became a media darling with numerous sponsorships, commercials and even acting roles.

However, the tide turned in June of 1994 when he was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman. It led to the infamous police chase that followed his white Ford Bronco down a freeway.

He’d later be acquitted thanks to the defense team’s lead attorney Johnnie Cochran’s convincing effort that the glove found at the scene didn’t fit– but was later found liable.

It started a divide in race over whether Simpson was guilty or not, which marred his life going forward.

See how social media is reacting to Simpson’s death and… complicated legacy below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

RELATED TAGS

o.j. simpson
Trending
Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close