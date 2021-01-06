Twitter Reacts To White Pro-Trump Terrorists Storming The U.S. Capitol Building

1. That’s it!
Sorry for writing "state Capitol" earlier. That was Michigan last year. 🙃— Del. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) January 6, 2021
2. Bingo
Holy Shit our nations capitol is under attack by terrorists.— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 6, 2021
3. We really don’t need to hear from him honestly
We are witnessing one of the darkest days in American history.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 6, 2021
The President must immediately condemn the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol and deploy the National Guard to keep Members of Congress safe and allow a peaceful transition of power.
4. Welp
“We illegally entered a federal building with flashbangs and blitzed our way through, now someone’s dead” https://t.co/UoJikXTBJ2— FBG Jugo (@TrademarkJuice) January 7, 2021
5. Yup
this is just a reminder that the police can choose to de-escalate when they want to. https://t.co/JQs9565SFM— deray (@deray) January 6, 2021
6. Wheres the lie?
If White Privilege was a person #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/jj2ToK9Uyi— Buck Madoff (@BuckMadoff) January 6, 2021
7. And they still treated them better than BLM protestors
MAGA yelling fuck the police is a very hilarious twist I never thought I’d see https://t.co/WiOlNV2qQv— Stush Spice (@DemiCaruso) January 6, 2021
8.
If BLM protesters breached the Capitol? those automatic weapons would’ve been Mariah Carey.— Low (@LowKeyUHTN) January 6, 2021
9.
Flick it up with me one time family. pic.twitter.com/Fwrcr4Np9B— Openly Black (@ScottieBeam) January 6, 2021
10.
Trump said “i love you” to these people ... people who mimic the death of a Black Man. pic.twitter.com/JHpTe2sWIX— Openly Black (@ScottieBeam) January 6, 2021