Twitter’s Horny and Confused After Discovering Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans

More than seven years after her groundbreaking news, Rachel Dolezal still has the ability to get roasted.

The emergence of OnlyFans has led the average person to make money through adult entertainment, and she recently decided to partake in creating raunchy content.

Her account on the platform dates back to August 2021, but some of her naked pictures recently popped up on Twitter which some users weren’t totally mad at, while some were utterly confused by her goods being displayed up and down the timeline.

“Welcome to my OnlyFans page, where I post creative content and interact with fans more than on any other platform! Subscribers get to see how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on the weekends. Thanks for joining my OF Crew! I welcome feedback & hope you enjoy my content,” her bio reads on OnlyFans.

For those who don’t remember, Dolezal went viral in 2015 when she identified as a Black woman while working as the President of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington. But suddenly, her jig was up when her actual ancestry and photos of her parents were unearthed. The term transracial was discovered, and Dolezal argued that race is more fluid than gender because it’s an entirely social construct. Dolezal was subsequently dropped from her NAACP job and roasted into oblivion on the internet.

This wasn’t sitting on our 2022 calendar either, but since we’ve been living in the twilight zone since 2016, check out how people are reacting to the news below.