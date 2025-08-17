Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Angel Reese Debuts Her First Reebok Sneaker, The “Angel Reese 1”

Published on August 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Source: Reebok / Reebok

The WNBA’s newfound (and much-deserved) popularity has benefited all its players, but perhaps none are taking advantage of this moment quite like Angel Reese.

She’s only in her second season as a member of the Chicago Sky, and she’s already stacking up the endorsements, including Reebok, which has fast-tracked her to the face of the women’s basketball rebranding.

With that honor comes her own signature sneaker, set to release globally on September 18.

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Related Stories

Named the Angel Reese 1, the sneaker is outfitted with patented Energy Return System technology (ERS™)  atop a lightweight EVA midsole, which consists of “Strategically placed pods of nitrogen-infused SuperFloat™ foam in the heel and forefoot absorb impact and provide excellent energy return for all-game comfort and bounce.”

There’s a Molded TPU Upper to keep the foot in place—a necessity for players like Reese who thrive in the post — and a Stability Cup to keep the heel stabilized. 

Aside from the technology shaping and helping Reese be the most dominant player she can be, it’s gotta look good too. Reebok upped the style game by meshing Reese’s style with the brand’s classic design ethos from its basketball heyday, with some clear nods to the Mobius line.

But those ’90s hard lines and contrasting colors are softened with lighter shades and now take on the shape of a wing, upping its wearability on the court or the street.

Reese is happy that she wasn’t forced to sacrifice style or performance to create a silhouette that reflects her personality.

“This isn’t just a shoe, it’s my style, my story, and my stamp on the game,” Reese said in the press release. “I wanted to design a basketball shoe that elevates performance, innovation, style, and creative expression, all at once. Reebok and I built something that’s true to who I am, and I hope it pushes others to stand in their power too. At the end of the day, it’s built for basketball – made to move and perform at the highest level.”

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Source: Reebok / Reebok

The branding queen she is, the first three colorways will be called the ‘Diamond Dust’, ‘Mebounds’, and ‘Receipts Ready.’ Of course, there will be merch, including “graphic tees, sweatshirts, and sweatpants, cropped tanks, and more.”

Priced at $120, you can add the Angel Reese 1 to your fall rotation come September 18.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.

1. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

2. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

3. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

4. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

5. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

6. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

7. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

8. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

9. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

10. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

11. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

12. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

13. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

14. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

15. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

16. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

17. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

18. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

19. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

20. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

21. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

22. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

23. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

24. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

25. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

26. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

27. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

28. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

29. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

30. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

31. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

32. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

33. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

34. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

35. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

36. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

37. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

38. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

39. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

40. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

41. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

42. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

43. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

44. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

45. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

46. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

47. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

48. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

49. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

50. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

51. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

52. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 reebok

Related Tags

angel reese reebok WNBA
More from Cassius Life
Trending
Kandi Burruss Amazon Prime Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

Snoop Dogg "Iz It A Crime" Movie Album Screening
18 Items
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney’s LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t”

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
21 Items
Politics

Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna Lenee Announce Birth Of Baby Boy, Social Media Is Miserable

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers
11 Items
News

Retired NFL Player Arrested For Scamming Women Out Of $300K On Dating Apps

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close