Reebok Is Bringing Back Allen Iverson’s The Question Mid Double Cross

Tip-off of the 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, and we can’t wait. To celebrate the return of the association, Rebook is bringing back NBA legend, Allen Iverson’s first signature shoe. The Question Mid Double Cross, you know the same sneakers that A.I. rocked while crossing the G.O.A.T, Michael Jordan are returning in a new colorway. The shoe will pay homage to the NBA legend by blending the iconic red and blue-toe colorways that Iverson wore throughout his rookie season.

Each pair comes with a red-toe (Left) and blue toe (right) shoe, a blend of red and blue accents over white tumbled leather. Other dope features include a “96” on the left blue sock liner and a 97 on the right red sock liner. The tongue features vector branding, while the signature Question logo remains on the heel. The Hexalite cushioning that fans of the sneaker returns, of course, and the shoe is complimented with ice-blue bottom touch.

The Question Mid Double Cross ($150) will be available for a limited release starting October 11 at Foot Locker (34th Street & Washington Heights) and Champs Sports (Times Square) locations. If you can’t make it to those stores, don’t worry, the sneakers will be available to the world on October 23 across the Foot Locker family of brands. So head to your nearest Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports location or Eastbay.com to snag a pair.

Also, as part of the release of the kicks, Reebok announced Crossover U, an all-day workshop series that takes place on Oct.25. Stylist Matthew Henson, artist, and designer Gianni Lee, jewelry designer Martine Ali, photographer Quil Lemons, and hairstylist Guingui will explore Iverson’s influence on and off the court. Enrollment for the workshop kicked off Oct.10 and ends Oct.17.

Photos: Reebok