Samuel L. Jackson Promotes “Motherf-ckin’ Wind Farms” Amid Trump’s War On Renewable Energy

For some reason that most certainly has nothing to do with science, the environment, facts or general logic, President Donald Trump hates wind farms. In fact, commander-in-cancer-causing-windmills-and-Lysol-injections hates the idea of wind farms — and all things related to renewable energy, for that matter — that his administration is canceling plans to use large areas of federal waters for new offshore wind development, and he has been ranting and raving against said developments for some time now, including this week.

Well, one actor in particular has had it with all these motherf**king Trump policies ruining this motherf**king country, and he has partnered with a natural energy to promote — you guessed it — “motherf**kin’ wind farms.”

“Motherf**kin’ windfarms,” legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson can be heard exclaiming as he stares into the distance through binoculars in a new ad for natural energy company Vattenfall, which is promoting its seaweed snacks that are developed using wind farm technology. “Loud, ugly, harmful to nature.”

“Who says that?” Jackson asks rhetorically, revealing that he was only mocking folks like Trump, the guy who adopted Republicans’ “drill, baby, drill” slogan from 2008, because the “stable genius” has never actually had an original thought invade his bloated and corroded MAGA mind. “These giants are standing tall against fossil fuels; rising out of the ocean like a middle finger to CO2. Deep beneath the waves, they can become artificial reefs, creating habitats for sea life to grow.”

“These are seaweed snacks,” the Pulp Fiction actor continued, holding up a bag of Vattenfall’s product. “Made with seaweed grown at a Vattenfall wind farm.”

“Mmmm mmmm, serious gourmet sh*t,” Jackson exclaims.

“So, what’s it going to be?” he asks. “Motherf**king wind farms, or…motherf**king wind farms.”

The ad featuring Jackson — who, fun fact, pursued a degree in marine biology before becoming an A-list actor with a larger and more decorated film career than your favorite actor’s favorite actor — aired one day after Trump held a White House press briefing where he ranted against Europe, windmills, which he claims are “killing us” and “the beauty of our scenery,” and the wind farm “con job,” or whatever.

Because no one really ever knows what the hell Trump is talking about — including himself and the bobblehead MAGA cultists who hang on his every word — here’s a quick synopsis of the issue at hand. (Spoiler alert: Trump loves capitalism and big oil, and he hates things that might actually improve the environment.)

From PBS:

More than 3.5 million acres had been designated wind energy areas, the offshore locations deemed most suitable for wind energy development. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is now rescinding all designated wind energy areas in federal waters, announcing on Wednesday an end to setting aside large areas for “speculative wind development.”

Yeah — at this point, it should be abundantly clear that “false and misleading” are prerequisites for all things considered non-fake news as far as the commander-in-pretending-to-know-things is concerned. Seriously, it’s only a matter of time before Trump becomes so flustered during a news conference that he blurts out, “They’re eating the dogs, the wind farms, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live here…and giving them all cancer, and this is what’s happening in our country.”

Sad.

See social media's response below.

