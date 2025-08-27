Subscribe
CASSIUS Gems: Savannah James’ Most Stunning Instagram Moments

Published on August 27, 2025

The first lady of the NBA, Savannah James, celebrates her 39th birthday day.

The longtime wife of LeBron James remains out of the spotlight. Though she’s often spotted watching King James’ games, she rarely gives interviews.

Instead, she’s focused on raising her three kids, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. But she also keeps herself busy thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit, which extends into investing in a spirits brand, personal care products, and even tech.

“I’m invested in Lobos Tequila, a web 3 start-up called Lockerverse, and a natural deodorant company called NEZ. Definitely have some passion projects I’m working on, one of which is with a partner, one of which is on my own,” she told The Cut in 2023. “And I’m super-excited about them. I think they’re going to be amazing. They’re going to be well received.”

But aside from her family and business, she remains out of the way and unphased by social media, but trust she sees all the praise and thirsting over her online.

“I could see it and I appreciate it. Everyone wants to see that people are interested in what they’re doing at the time,” she said. “I just took it as it came. Sometimes I’m like, “Oh, my gosh, a little bit much.” But I get it and I’m cool with it. I understood that maybe this is just where I’m at right now and this is my time to, I don’t know, be seen.”

So, for her birthday, we hopped onto her Instagram to gather some of our favorite posts by her. See the gallery below.

