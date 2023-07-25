Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Workout, Basketball World Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

As Bronny James begins his quest as a college basketball athlete, he’s suffered a medical emergency.

A spokesperson for LeBron James’ family revealed that the eldest James son suffered cardiac arrest while working out at USC, where he plans to play this upcoming NCAA basketball season.

Fortunately, the announcement also revealed that Bronny appears out of the woods because he’s been moved from the ICU as he recovers.

“Yesterday, while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” begins the statement. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The James gang saluted USC’s medical staff for promptly taking care of what may have been a frightening situation.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement included.

According to TMZ, a source revealed the 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m. Monday at USC’s Galen Center, where everything basketball-related goes down. After an ambulance arrived, an unconscious Bronny was rushed to the hospital.

A four-star recruit, Bronny averaged 14 points, five rebounds and three assists during his senior year at Sierra Canyon and is projected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Social media reacted to the news by sending positive thoughts to the James family in the wake of the medical emergency.