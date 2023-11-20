Joint Effort: Snoop Dogg “Giving Up Smoke” Was Just A Trick To Announce New Business Deal

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Now that the smoke has cleared, Snoop Dogg did indeed trick us all.

Last week, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram to say he stopped smoking, only to reveal Monday morning that it was all an elaborate ruse in the name of a major bag.

“I’m done with smoke. I’m going smokeless with @SoloStove. #ad,” The Doggfather wrote on X, tagging the latest brand to collaborate with the West Coast legend.

Accompanying the caption is a video of Snoop in a dimly lit space.

“I’m giving up smoke. I know what you thinking. ‘Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless,” he says as the camera pans out to reveal a smokeless fire pit.

Solo Stove is one of the leading companies in the fire pit and pizza oven space that helps set the vibe in any backyard events you throw at the crib.

“I love a good fire outside, but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release.

The company, now worth upwards of $400 million, first launched via a $15,000 Kickstarter campaign in 2016, touting its ability to have smokeless heat.

The press release reveals he’s now the official “smokesman” for the company, and he’s even getting his own limited edition products, including a $350 Bonfire Fire Pit in a clean matte black featuring his logo and paw prints.

You can peep the rest of the collection –including a fire pit stand, a Snoop bucket hat and a Snoop x Solo sticker pack– on the brand’s site.

Last week, Snoop told his millions of social media followers, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

What followed was fans scrambling to figure out why he’d presumably give up weed — a major component to his brand– and two selfies from the rapper where fans assumed he was wide-eyed and sober.

See how social media is reacting to Snoop’s announcement below.