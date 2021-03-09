Stadium Goods Debuts Premium Apparel Brand STADIUM

One of the culture’s most beloved shopping destinations is staking their own claim in fashion. Stadium Goods is launching their own private label.

Stadium Goods, one of the world’s most trusted sneaker and streetwear merchants, debuted their new own premium brand STADIUM this week. Led in-house by Greig Bennett, Vice President of Brand Creative and Head Designer, STADIUM is built on Stadium Goods’ deep roots in streetwear culture and the community surrounding it.

Crafted from superior fabrics, the debut capsule from STADIUM is primarily cut and sew, and encompasses 11 pieces, including a crisp rugby sweater, a luxe tie-dye hoodie, a classic leather varsity jacket/hoodie combo, and an elegantly casual fleece tracksuit. The through line is a sense of truly inspired and hard-earned self fulfillment, as represented by clothing that’s both understated and distinctive.

From co-founding seminal New York streetwear brand Orchard Street and designing its iconic “Orchard Street Dunks” to revolutionizing tour merch, Bennett brings a deep wellspring of design and brand knowledge to STADIUM. “STADIUM represents achievement and wisdom gained, not gifted. It’s clothing for the ambitious that embodies the culture and hustle of sneakers and streetwear in every stitch. With that in mind it was important to me to build these pieces from premium materials with a classic aesthetic, for the person who knows what time it is. STADIUM signals you’ve arrived,” said Bennett.

STADIUM, ranging from $85 – $400, is available at Stadium Goods stores in New York and Chicago, online at StadiumGoods.com/STADIUM and Farfetch, and available at select boutique retail partners. You can see the more of the STADIUM spring 2021 collection below.

Photo: Stadium Goods