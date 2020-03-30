Stadium Goods x eBay Link Up For New ‘Sneaker Showdown’ Competition

Arguing over fresh kicks is nothing new amongst heated sneakerheads, and now eBay and Stadium Goods are creating a place to have that debate in peace.

Welcome to Sneaker Showdown. Together the two brands have sourced 16 of the most hyped sneakers around for fans to vote on a March Madness-esque bracket. The competition begins today, March 30, so your favorite adidas, Nike, and Jordans will be battling it out.

“This spring, eBay and Stadium Goods launch ‘Sneaker Showdown,’ a series of polls giving the public the opportunity to decide which highly sought-after sneaker goes on sale at a significantly reduced price. Together, we’ve sourced 16 of the best styles and positioned them head-to-head in every sneakerhead’s dream bracket. From Off-Whites to Yeezys, Union Jordans to Travis Scott’s hottest collaborations, the community can vote on a prime selection of grails in hopes their favorite shoe comes out on top,” explains the press release.

After all the rounds are over and the winner sneaker is announced on April 8, the pair will drop to an “unbelievable” price.

One section is divided up into some of the hottest collaboration over the past year, which includes:

· Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

· sacai x Nike LDWaffle Trainer “Varsity Blue”

· Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black”

· Off-White x Nike Air Presto “Black”

· Nike Air Max 1/97 VF SW “Sean Wotherspoon”

· Off-White x Nike Blazer “All Hallows Eve”

· Nike Air Max 1 “Atmos Elephant”

· Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 “Menta”

The other half will see if Kanye West‘s “Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman” lyric holds true as Jordans will take on Yeezys.

· Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG

· Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner”

· Yeezy 700 v3 “Azael”

· Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 85

· Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black” (non-reflective)

· Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe”

· Union x Air Jordan 1 “Storm Blue”

· Off-White x Air Jordan 5

The competition kicks off March 30, with voting taking place on eBay’s Twitter or Instagram, or Stadium Goods’ Instagram.

May the best sneaker win.