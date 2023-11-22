Thanksgiving 2023 Is Here & So Are The Cocktails

Thursday (November 23) is Thanksgiving, and it is a time when indulgence is not only celebrated but also expected. To help assist in the full bellies and happy hearts is our Thanksgiving cocktail roundup for 2023.

The beauty of Thanksgiving isn’t just the food and family but also the flavors of the season. We’re talking sweet and savory dishes, warm baked goods, and, of course, a well-dressed bird. Some of the drinks we’re featuring below come from brands we’ve featured in the past along with some new additions.

We’re thankful for the craftsmanship behind this hefty collection of cocktails. Hopefully this Thanksgiving and throughout the weekend, you’ll find yourselves a new favorite sip. From spirit-forward slow sippers to after-dinner drinks to help wind down after seconds, and even warming cocktails, we’ve got it all covered below. Enjoy!

In the interest of time, I wasn’t able to give you further thoughts on the offerings below. I’m a touch under the weather and wanted to breeze through giving the readers a wide variety of drinks to try out. Next month, and with the hopes I won’t be sick again then, I’ll try to be more descriptive. For now, enjoy this roundup and your holiday. – D.L.

—

Photo: Drazen Zigic / Getty

1. Always Daydreaming Source:Old Elk Ingredients:

12oz. Old Elk Bourbon

8oz. Raspberry Simple Syrup*

12oz. Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice (about 3 grapefruits)

1oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Soda Water or Prosecco to top

Fresh raspberries and mint for garnish Method:

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher and stir. Add ice before serving to chill. Pour into a cocktail glass with fresh ice and top with soda water or Prosecco. Garnish with fresh raspberries and mint for some pizzazz! *For raspberry simple syrup – dissolve 1:1 sugar and water with 1 pint of muddled raspberries. Strain and use when chilled.

2. Apple Cider Margarita Source:Cenote 1 ½ ounces Cenote Tequila Blanco

2 ounces apple cider

¾ ounce Triple Sec or Cointreau

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

Cinnamon and sugar, for the rim

Ice, for serving (try clear ice!)

Star anise and cinnamon stick, for garnish (optional)

3. Autumn Aurora (Created by Jeffrey Naples, Reyka Vodka Ambassador) Source:Reyka Ingredients:

8 – 10 parts Reyka Vodka

4 Cups Apple Cider

1 can Apple Pie Filling

5 Cinnamon Sticks

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract Orange zest (optional)

Clove or star anise (optional)

Red wine to top Method: Heat all ingredients except for vodka and wine in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer for 5 to 10 minutes and stir until ingredients are combined. Add 1 part Reyka Vodka to 4 parts batch cocktail mixture. Serve warm and top with 1 part red wine. Garnish with apple pie filling, sliced apple, or sliced apple wedges.

4. Bond Fire S’Mores Source:Dos Hombres Mezcal Recipe:

1 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

1.5 oz Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

4 oz Cold Brew Coffee Directions: Measure all ingredients with jigger and pour into mug. Add ice and stir. Garnish with a toasted marshmallow.

5. Bourbon Espresso Martini Source:Four Roses Ingredients:

1.5 oz Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

1 oz espresso

0.5 oz coffee liqueur

0.5 oz simple syrup

Espresso beans for garnish Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake for fifteen seconds, or until the cocktail is well chilled. Double strain into a chilled glass. Garnish.

6. Calistoga Star Old Fashioned Source:Calistoga Ingredients:

2 oz Calistoga Star Fine Brandy

0.5 oz simple syrup

3 dashes Angostura bitters Directions: Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass over a large ice cube Stir until chilled. Garnish with an expressed orange peel.

7. Carpe Dia Punch Source:Milagro Ingredients:

6 Parts Milagro Añejo

3 Parts Hibiscus Tea

3 Parts Ginger Beer

3 Parts Fresh Lime Juice

1 Part Blackberry Syrup

Sage Leaves

Blackberries Method:

Pour all ingredients, except ginger beer, in a punch bowl over a block of ice. Top with ginger beer and stir intermittently. Garnish with blackberries and sage.

8. Chocolatey Spicy Winter Cocktail Source:Clonakilty Ingredients:

1oz Clonakilty Double Oak Cask Whiskey

.25oz Campari

2 drops Mozart Chocolate Bitters

1 dash Vanilla Extract

2 dashes Cherry Bitters Directions: Add all the ingredients into a cocktail mixer and stir gently. Serve with a square of dark chocolate and cherry.

9. Cranberry Punch Source:Jameson Ingredients:

3 Parts Jameson Black Barrel

2 Parts Ginger Beer

2 Parts Cranberry Juice

Juice of 1 Lemon

2 Parts Seltzer

Fresh cranberries, orange slice, and rosemary sprigs for garnish How to mix:

Combine all ingredients in your favorite punch bowl. Garnish with fresh cranberries, orange slice & rosemary and serve over ice. (Serves 6 – 10 people responsibly)

10. Dulce Vida Winter Mule Source:Dulce Vida 1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit 70 Proof

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

3 oz Gosling’s Ginger Beer Garnishes: Rosemary Sprig, Grapefruit Slice, Lime Wedge Directions: Combine Dulce Vida Grapefruit 70 Proof, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Grapefruit Juice and build. Top with Gosling’s Ginger Beer, garnish and enjoy.

11. Espresso Martini Affogato Source:Absolut Ingredients:

1 Part Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

½ Part Absolut Vodka

1 Part espresso (or try cold brew!)

1 Scoop vanilla ice cream How to mix:

Add the Kahlúa, vodka and espresso into a shaker with ice. Shake for 15 to 20 seconds, for that velvety foam. Strain into a martini or cocktail glass. Finish with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

12. Garden of Eden Source:Redemption Ingredients:

2 oz Redemption Bourbon

½ oz lime juice

½ teaspoon allspice dram

3 oz Sparkling Apple Cider

Garnish: Apple fan & Rosemary sprig Method:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice. Strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with Apple Cider/Soda.

13. Glendalough Signature Irish Coffee Source:Glendalough Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of Demerara

4 oz of Freshly Brewed Coffee

2 oz of Double Barrel Glendalough Irish Whiskey

Fresh Heavy Cream Directions: Pour freshly brewed coffee into an Irish coffee cup. Add the Demerara sugar and whiskey. Stir all ingredients and top with heavy cream. Garnish with some coffee beans.

14. Hibiscus Margarita Source:Mezcal UNIÓN Uno 1 oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

0.5 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz Ancho Reyes Original

0.5 oz hibiscus and cardamom syrup

1 oz pomegranate juice

0.75 oz lime juice Instructions: Rim an Old-Fashioned glass with pink peppercorn salt. Add all ingredients to the shaker. Add ice and shake. Double strain into rimmed glass. Use pineapple triangles as a garnish. Enjoy!

15. High Altitude Source:Tommyrotter Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tommyrotter Cask Strength Bourbon-Barrel Gin

0.75 oz. Amaro Nonino

0.75 oz. Dry Vermouth

2 Dashes Grapefruit Bitters

Orange Peel for Garnish Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake. Strain and fine strain UP into coupe glass. Garnish with an orange peel.

16. Hive Fashioned Source:The Hive Ingredients:

60ml The Hive Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

10ml of sugar syrup

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

orange zest to garnish Method: Stir The Hive, sugar syrup and bitters over ice in a mixing glass. Pour into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with fresh mint and a twist of orange zest.

17. Honeycomb Source:Devil's Gate Bourbon Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Devil’s Gate Bourbon

0.5 oz of Amaretto

0.5 oz of Lemon Juice

0.5 oz of Pineapple Juice

1 oz of Honey Simple Syrup

Egg White Directions:

Shake all ingredients, add ice cubes and shake it again. Strain and pour into a coupe glass. Decorate with a piece of honeycomb.

18. Hot Buttered Rum Source:Dos Maderas Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Dos Maderas 5+5 Rum

1 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. Demerara sugar

1 pinch of cinnamon

1 pinch of nutmeg Method: Build in a heated mug or Toddy glass. Add your butter, sugar and spices. Fill halfway with boiling water. Add your Dos Maderas 5+5 Rum. Top with hot water. Garnish with an orange peel studded with several cloves and some freshly grated nutmeg.

19. Hot Chai Toddy Source:Papa's Pilar Ingredients:

2 oz Papa’s Pilar Dark Rum

3 oz hot chai tea

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz honey syrup Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail glass and stir. Garnish with lemon slices and cinnamon sticks.

20. Hudson’s Lower East Cider Source:Hudson's Ingredients:

1 part Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights, Big Bourbon

3 parts of Fresh New York State apple cider

1 part New York City tap water

3 inch knob of fresh ginger, sliced (approximately 2-3 ounces)

3-4 cloves

4 cinnamon sticks

1/2 teaspoon all spice

Lemon peel garnish Preparation: Combine all ingredients except for the bourbon in a pan and quickly bring to a boil. Immediately turn off heat and let steep for 25 minutes. Strain out spices. Serving Suggestion: 1 part Bright Lights, Big Bourbon, 4 parts Mulled cider.

21. Krakaccino Source:Kraken Ingredients:

2 oz Kraken Gold Spiced Rum

.05 oz Irish Cream

1 oz Espresso

Whipped Cream Directions: Combine all ingredients in a glass rimmed with chocolate sauce. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a cinnamon stencil of The Beast.

22. Lalo Espreso Martini Source:LALO INGREDIENTS:

2oz LALO Tequila

1oz Espresso

.05oz Simple Syrup

Garnish with Coffee Beans METHOD:

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker tin. Shake vigorously, and strain into a cocktail coupe. Garnish with three espresso beans.

23. Minty’s Toddy Punch (Created by Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s National Ambassador) Source:Hendrick's Ingredients:

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 part Lemon Juice

1 part Ginger Liqueur

3 parts Mint Tea Toasted Almond Bitters to taste Method:

Served Chilled: Combine ingredients in a punch bowl with ice. Add lemon wheels, cranberries and mint leaves to garnish to a tea cup or glass and enjoy!

Served Warm: Combine all ingredients in a small pot and simmer gently. Pour into a tea cup or glass, add lemon wheels & cranberries, and enjoy!

24. Moonraker Source:Amante 1530 Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 oz Gin

3⁄4 oz Amante 1530

3⁄4 oz fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 oz green tea simple syrup*

(3) 1⁄4” cucumber rounds Directions: Quarter two of the three cucumber wheels and muddle with the lemon juice in a shaker tin. Add the other ingredients and shake well with ice. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Float the last cucumber wheel as a garnish. *Green Tea Syrup – Equal parts room temperature Ito En Unsweetened Green Tea (or home brewed tea of your choice) and white sugar. Shake well to combine, let sit and reshake until fully dissolved

25. Pouss O’cream Source:Belle de Brillet Ingredients:

1.74 oz Belle de Brillet

0.75 oz Fresh Cream

A Lemon Zest Directions:

Preparation in a small shot glass, cooled beforehand. Pour in the Belle first, then drop in the fresh cream.

26. Prospector’s Punch Source:Argonaut Brandy Ingredients:

24 oz. Argonaut Brandy

8 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

24 oz. Double Steeped Black Tea

24 oz. Ginger Beer

6 oz. Wildflower Honey (or Honey of Choice)

2 Stick of Cinnamon (Broken)

8 oz. Dried Cranberries

6 oz. Sugar Directions:

In a medium saucepan, toast 2 sticks of cinnamon until fragrant (2-3 minutes), then cover with 2 cups of water, let simmer covered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add black tea, let steep for 5 minutes then strain. While warm add honey, cranberries and sugar. Stir to combine and let cool to room temperature. Serve in a punch bowl with one large ice block or multiple medium cubes. Add Brandy, black tea in large ice block or multiple medium cubes. Add Brandy, black tea infusion, lemon juice, and top with ginger beer. Garnish with citrus wheels, cinnamon sticks and fresh herbs.

27. Salted Dark Chocolate Bourbon Cocoa Source:Woodford's 2 Oz. Woodford Double Oaked

1 Cup Half & Half

3 Cups Milk of Choice

6 Oz. Dark Chocolate Chips

⅓ Cup Sweetener Of Choice

½ Tsp. Salt

Tsp. Ground Cinnamon

1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

Whipped Cream

Salt And Chocolate Drizzle Garnish Directions:

In a small pot, heat your heavy whipping cream and milk until warm, then stir in your chocolate chips, whisking until melted. Stir in sweetener, cinnamon, and salt to taste and stir until dissolved. Allow to warm until just below boiling. Remove from heat, then stir in your bourbon and vanilla extract. Pour into mugs, top with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and salt and enjoy!

28. Select Horchata Eggnog Source:Milagro Ingredients:

6 Parts Milagro Select Reposado

12 Parts Horchata Eggnog

1 1/2 Part Cinnamon Syrup

Club Soda

Cinnamon Sticks

1 Nutmeg Method:

Pour all ingredients, except club soda, into a punch bowl over a block of ice and stir. Top with club soda and garnish with cinnamon sticks and freshly grated nutmeg.

29. Sorel Sangria Source:Sorel Ingredients:

4 cups Sorel Liqueur

1 cup Fresh Lime Juice

1 cup Fresh Orange Juice

3/4 cup Simple Syrup

1/2 cup Orange Liqueur

Garnish: Blackberries, Raspberries, Orange Slices Method: Add all ingredients to a pitcher with ice and stir gently. Pour into a glass with fresh ice. Garnish with fresh fruit and enjoy!

30. Sparkling Sage Source:Mount Gay Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mount Gay Black Barrel

0.75 oz Honey Syrup

3 Sage Leaves

2 oz Dry Sparkling wine (to finish) Directions:

Add rum, honey and sage to shaker. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into champagne glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with lemon and sage.

31. Spicy Paloma Source:Ghost Tequila 2 oz Ghost Tequila

2 oz Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

Splash of Club Soda Directions:

Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, citrus sugar rim glass. Top with soda. Garnish with lime wedge.

32. Thanks Given Source:Cointreau Ingredients:

0.5 oz Cointreau

1 tablespoon of Cranberry Sauce

1 oz of Dry Sparkling Wine

0.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 lead of Fresh Sage Leaves

1 oz of Vodka Directions: Add all ingredients except sparkling wine to shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Fine strain into coupe glass. Finish with sparkling wine and garnish with sage leaf and orange wheel, if desired. Optional: Rim glass with sage sugar. To make, grind sugar together with a few sage leaves in a small food processor or spice.

33. The Alabama Lady Source:Clyde Mays INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Clyde Mays Alabama Whiskey

1 oz Passion Fruit juice

½ oz Freshly squeezed lemon juice

¾ oz Jameson honey syrup DIRECTIONS:

Shake all the ingredients in a shaker with ice and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel and edible flowers

34. The Busker Irish Coffee Source:The Busker Recipe:

1 part The Busker Irish Whiskey Triple Cask Triple Smooth

1 part Tia Maria

1 part favorite coffee

Top with Cream

35. Tulchan Tonic Source:Tulchan Ingredients:

1 to 3 parts Tulchan Gin

3 parts tonic

Orange wedge Process:

Pour the gin and tonic into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a wedge of orange. Orange is sweeter and less acidic than lemon allowing the elegant character of Tulchan to shine.

36. Uncle’s Yams Source:Uncle Nearest Ingredients:

2 oz Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey

0.5 oz sweet potato syrup*

5-6 dashes Angostura bitters

Orange peel for garnish Directions: Combine all liquid ingredients in a rocks glass over a large cube. Stir for approximately 30 seconds, until desired dilution and chill are achieved. Garnish with orange peel. *Sweet Potato Syrup:

1 sweet potato

2 qt water

48 oz brown sugar

16 oz coconut sugar Directions: Boil down the sweet potato in 2 qt water for 15 mins. Blend the water and sweet potatoes. Measure out 64 oz of sweet potato juice and add in the brown and coconut sugar to blend together.

37. Wise Chai New Fashioned Source:The Wiseman Ingredients:

2 cups of THE WISEMAN™ Bourbon

0.5 cups of chai syrup

2 dashes of aromatic bitters

Orange peel

Star anise

Cinnamon stick Method:

For the chai syrup, brew 3 bags of chai tea, combine with equal parts sugar and heat until dissolved. Once syrup is chilled, Stir in a mixing glass with ice and strain into an Old Fashioned glass over ice block, sphere or cubes. Garnish with orange peel, star anise, and smoking cinnamon stick.

38. White Velvet Espresso Martini Source:Disaronno Ingredients:

1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet

1/2 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

1/2 oz Vodka Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish three coffee beans.