The Shop’s Men’s Grooming Line, Quality Products That Make You The Face Without Breaking The Bank

There are many options for men when it comes to grooming; LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera are looking to make a big splash with The Shop Men’s Grooming line.

Thanks to their award-winning show, The Shop, in which athletes, advocates, artists and entertainers sit down for unfiltered and insightful conversations in a barbershop setting, the trio already had their foot in the door. So, introducing a men’s grooming line inspired by the series makes perfect sense.

The brand has seven offerings: an exfoliating face wash, shave cream, aftershave toner, hydrating face lotion, 2-in-1 moisturizing hair wash, conditioning beard cream, and hair styling pomade.

With the new grooming line, James, Carter and Rivera saw the perfect opportunity to empower men of all ages and push the importance of self-care by bringing the barbershop into homes.

The Shop Men’s Grooming Line Makes You Feel Like The Face of Anything You Do

Cassius Life spoke with Carter and Rivera about leaping into the men’s grooming space, what makes them confident in their products, what The Shop grooming line offers regarding quality that other brands don’t, and why it should live in men’s bathrooms.

“I think the men’s grooming space has become very robust, which is a good thing. I think men should be grooming themselves on a daily basis. Not just the big event or a moment.” Carter begins.

He continues, “And we think our products and our brand really deliver on making you feel and look like you can be the face of anything that it takes that day, whether it’s dropping your kids off at school and being the face of your family or it’s going to work and being the face of your division of your department, or it’s showing up in any kind of way that you have to, who believe our products will prepare you feeling wise, and look wise better than any product out there, for sure, because of our formulas, because of how, what it makes you look like and feel like, what the brand stands for.”

The Shop’s Men’s Grooming Line Is Authentically Connected To Shop Culture

“We believe that there’s a real opportunity for a brand that encompasses the shop lifestyle, which we all grew up in and still participate in. I think that’s what you’ll find with our product: it should feel very intrinsically authentically connected to shop culture,” Rivera adds.

Rivera continues, “And when I say shop culture, I don’t necessarily mean just barbers. I mean, just everything that happens in the barbershop, right? Matt likes to say, you know, you’re coming up as a kid at the shop. Either be sitting next to a mom sitting next to the starting quarterback or a police officer sitting next to the local drug dealer. You learn from everyone and all those things.”

A Grooming Line Made For All Types of Men

The Shop’s Men’s Grooming Line has three Black faces behind it, so of course, the products were made with Black men’s sensitive skin in mind.

Carter and Rivera revealed that, ultimately, it’s still a line that every man can use in his everyday life.

“It’s important to know one of the very first steps was we did a round table with the men in the Spring Hill company. Probably around 18 people, and they range from, let’s say, interns to LeBron for the round table. It was a real reflection of our company, mostly Black and Brown, but there were white, ” Rivera explains.

…we wanted to make sure that we were being true and authentic to our community but also, at the same time, not excluding anyone as well,

“There were people with gray hair and people with no hair. What we learned is there are a lot of similarities in terms of what we know and don’t know in a men’s grooming space, but there are also differences you speak of. So, we wanted to make sure that we were being true and authentic to our community but also, at the same time, not excluding anyone as well. ”

He continues, “And I think you’ll find that within some of the products, right? It’s like, you know, through this process, we learned, you know, there are a lot of Black and Brown men that don’t necessarily put lotion on their face, but white men do. So, I think we did a lot of listening and learning coming into the space, and we feel we did an incredible job with our initial product offering, and there is something for everyone. But it was being very thoughtful and intentional.”

Carter adds, “I would say we made the product, the best product for men to use to get a feeling that the other products don’t offer. I think we are absolutely Black and Brown men, so the product is geared to that. But it’s for everybody; there are products in the line that everybody can use. When you talk about our pomade, it’s about brothers who want to wear 360 waves. That pomade is made if you want to get your waves spinning; that was made with that thought, that specific product. But the feeling of being the face is for everybody.”

Quality Products That Don’t Break The Bank

Men’s grooming is not cheap, more than likely spending between $15-$20 on products. If The Shop Men’s Grooming Line has any advantage over the rest of the field, it has to be with its affordable price point.

The Shop Men’s Line has an exclusive partnership with Walmart to sell its products, each costing only $9.97 and with that price there is no sacrifice on quality.

“The formulas are very high-end but we did it in a way with a partner who achieved what we wanted to. We knew the brand, the look and feel, the creative and the ethos, and the feeling of the brand that we wanted. We wanted very high-end products, formulas and scents,” Carter tells Cassius Life.

“We know we need to deliver them for people that come from, where we come from, the shop is about the barber shop. We’re not talking about people who have hundreds of thousand dollars to spend on things, these are people that come from the communities that we come from all around the country.”

Quality doesn’t necessarily just mean expensive, quality means crafted and thoughtful.

Carter continues, “So we want to deliver them, something that was high-end that was a great formula, with a great scent, that made them feel very high-end, they still could afford. It’s not a cheap product, but it’s an affordable product, price-wise, and delivers a very high-end feeling that you get reviews as far as quality. Quality doesn’t necessarily just mean expensive, quality means crafted and thoughtful. So these products we put a lot of thought into them and a lot of craft, and that’s what delivers quality. Not just high price points.”