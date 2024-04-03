Subscribe
Sports

LeBron James Says Bronny’s Got Some “Tough Decisions To Make” Amid Transfer Portal Rumors, X Has Ideas

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 10 Long Beach State at USC

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Bronny James‘ first season as a USC Trojan didn’t exactly go as planned, and it might be time for change.

At least that’s what Dick Weiss of the NY Daily News tweeted out Wednesday afternoon concerning Bronny’s future at the University of Southern California.

“USC freshman guard Bronny James is entering the transfer portal. good for him. needs to get away from the Hollywood hype. best of luck to LeBron’s kid,” the college basketball writer said in the now-deleted tweet.

However, that was later proved false when a source tweeted out a picture of the portal showing all the players currently enrolled at USC who wanted to leave the school. While Kobe Johnson, Zachary Booker, Oziyah Sellers, and Kijani Wright are included, Bronny’s name isn’t listed.

The rumor got so far that just hours after the initial tweet, LeBron James was asked about it after a 128-111 road win against the Toronto Raptors.

King James coyly dismissed the idea of Bronny entering the transfer portal but acknowledged that they’ll support him no matter what “tough decision” he makes.

“I don’t know where it came from, but at the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man, and he has some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know, but as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does,” James said.

Bronny could benefit from playing in a different program, as his low averages during his freshman year include 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over 25 games.

However, Bronny’s health and being able just to rejoin the team is more of a feat, given he suffered cardiac arrest during an offseason workout less than a year ago. The season started out bumpy, as he missed the first eight games.

There’s still been no official word from Bronny about whether he’ll be switching up teams, but see how social media’s reacting the possibility below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

RELATED TAGS

bronny james lebron james usc
More From CassiusLife
Trending
Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close