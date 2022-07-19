Sneakerhead Twitter Reacts To Coming Up Empty Handed in Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” SNKRS Lottery

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

SNKRS has sneakerheads in a slump once again.

The Nike app that’s supposed to make the task of copping kicks an easier feat has us all in a blender when a new pair is up on the block. This time around, sneakerheads caught two L’s thanks to the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” and Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” releasing.

Similar to the hyped-up high tops, the lows flew off the e-shelves of Travis’ site, and feature a reverse swoose on the side, a mocha-colored suede that smoothly plays off the cream detailing and red accents.

The Jackie Robinson’s were the true culprit that led to the Twitter fingers, as the Lows pay homage to the Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman who broke the MLB’s color barrier in 1947.

The kicks even feature the deep royal blue that represents the Dodgers and features a Robinson quote from that historic year, “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me…All I ask is that you respect me as a human being” printed on the upper.

The shoe does more than pay homage to the baseball great, it also represents a partnership the swoosh has with the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) with an effort to push to make higher education more accessible to people of color through scholarships and development programs.

“[Nike]… invested nearly $3 million over the last five years, including $1 million in fiscal year 2022, to support the foundation’s scholars, its mentoring and leadership development program and its museum,” Nike said in a press release. “Ongoing investments in both the JRF and the Play Equity Fund – where Nike made a $1.3 million investment over three years to support 13 LA grassroots organizations, specifically for Black and Latina girls in Boyle Heights and Watts – is emblematic of Nike’s belief that sport as well as its legendary figures have the power to create a better world.”

But whether you were dueling it out with bots for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” or the Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” you can suffer with your fellow sneakerheads by checking out how Twitter’s reacting to coming up empty handed.