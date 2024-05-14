Tyrese Leaves His Own Concert Mid-Song To Avoid Being Served Legal Papers, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Tyrese‘s reign as one of the most unintentionally hilarious people in the entertainment industry continues.

The R&B singer was performing a show in Georgia’s Stockbridge Amphitheater over the weekend. Towards the end of the show, he had to make a quick exit to reportedly avoid being served legal papers.

Ironically, he was performing the most on-the-nose song possible, “How You Gonna Act Like That,” when someone appeared to join him on stage and whisper something in his ear.

From there, the veteran slyly exits the stage as the spotlight follows him down the stairs, and he still urges to crowd to sing along.

“I love you, I love you, I love you,” he says to the crowd as he appears to jog out of the venue.

Thankfully, fans mostly got what they paid for because TMZ notes he only had three songs left on his set list when he made his swift exit.

According to TMZ, a process server was at the venue to serve him legal papers related to Bryan Barber’s lawsuit against him, alleging defamation and libel.

Barber’s discrepancy with Tyrese reportedly comes from the singer making “inaccurate and defamatory” statements about him during an appearance on The Breakfast Club last September.

Barber alleges that Tyrese hired him to shoot and edit a sit-down interview between him and his ex-wife that would be conducted by Charlamagne tha God.

The two parties agreed to split the interview’s revenue in half and would only shoot for a day. However, the terms morphed as Tyrese requested a second day of shooting.

“Gibson refused to adhere to the previous 50/50 revenue split that he and Barber previously negotiated for the CTG Interview,” the document reads, according to Yahoo.

Then Tyrese brought up the disagreement on The Breakfast Club, telling the hosts that he spent $35,000 on fees associated with the shoot, but Barker was holding the footage hostage.

Barker says that Tyrese badmouthing his business has affected him getting further bookings due to lack of trust, and he’s seeking $10 million in damages.

