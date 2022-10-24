Kanye West Screamed About Pete Davidson’s “10-Inch Penis”…To Charlamagne The God

Kanye West has finally added more context to his beef with Pete Davidson.

As if him dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for nine months wasn’t enough, West let Charlamagne tha God know what got on his nerves the most; Pete’s penis.

That’s right, during a recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast which he shares with comedian Andrew Schulz, he talked about the time Ye called him last November to talk about his ex-wife’s blossoming relationship with Davidson.

“Finally he goes, ‘My wife is out here fucking a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me?’ My wife is out here f-cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you’re telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?’” Charlamagne said on the podcast. “He’s screaming on the phone. What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?”

The conversation came up because during his since-deleted Drink Champs episode, Ye said that Charlamagne went on air and said “Kim is with Pete because he got a bigger dick. Why are you talking about another man’s dick on camera?”

So, during his podcast Charlamagne decided to give some context to the statement, revealing that the information actually came from West.

The radio host shared the clip on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “I Think In Life You Should Always Tell The Whole Story. There was some context missing from this story told on @drinkchamps so I decided to provide it. Sending Healing Energy To Everyone Who Needs It This Morning. Felt Petty might delete later……”

Ye has been trending for weeks now for spewing nonsense like saying George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose, making antisemitic comments, showing porn to adidas executives, and calling Joe Biden the r-word for refusing to meet with Elon Musk.

For his actions, Balenciaga has confirmed that it ended its relationship with Ye and his partnership with adidas is currently under review.