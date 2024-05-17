Disturbing Video From 2016 Shows Diddy Assaulting Cassie In Hotel Hallway, Social Media Disgusted

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The bombshell case of Cassie accusing Diddy of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse may have been settled, but the backlash continues to mount for the music mogul.

Now, footage described in the lawsuit has been leaked, showing an altercation between the former couple in a hotel hallway in 2016.

*Due to the violent nature of the video, we will not be posting it. Trigger Warning.*

The March 5, 2016, video was exclusively obtained by CNN and shows Cassie carrying her bags and walking down the hallway to the elevator bank of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. Then, Diddy, with a towel wrapped around his waist, comes running after her, grabs her by the back of her neck, and swings her to the floor. Then, he kicks her in the back, grabs her luggage, and then kicks her again. After, he drags her several feet down the hallway.

The video corroborates the lawsuit’s description of the assault, which says it started when Diddy fell asleep, and Cassie attempted to leave, but he woke up and followed her while screaming.

“He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape,” the complaint read.

After the abuse, Cassie reportedly got into the hotel elevator and went back to her apartment, but only after some encouragement from the hotel’s security staff.

According to the November 2023 lawsuit, the footage has remained unseen until now because Diddy allegedly paid the hotel $50,000 for it so it would never leak.

When the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount hours after it went public, both parties released a statement citing resolve.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

